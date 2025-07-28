QFTies Announce Debut Single, Genes, Memes, and Dreams Set to Release August 23

QFTies: Where Science Meets Rock Music

QFTies, the innovative rock band that fuses scientific knowledge with music, is set to release their debut single, Genes, Memes and Dreams, on August 23. The track showcases their unique ability to blend complex scientific theories with high-energy rock hooks, offering listeners an exciting and intellectual musical experience.

Founded in 2024 by students from the University of Manchester, the University of Liverpool, and the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA), QFTies have already set themselves apart from traditional rock bands by incorporating graduate-level scientific concepts into their songwriting. The result is a sound that combines the intensity and energy of rock with the intellectual depth of physics, philosophy, and poetry. With the release of Genes, Memes and Dreams, QFTies will bring listeners on a journey through genetic and cultural evolution, linking these themes to personal ambitions in a powerful, anthem-like format.

A Unique Blend of Science and Music

What makes QFTies different from other rock acts is their commitment to turning complex scientific ideas into easily accessible music. The band’s lead guitarist studied physics under Professor Brian Cox, one of the UK’s most famous physicists, giving the band a deep understanding of quantum mechanics and relativity. Meanwhile, their bassist is pursuing a master’s degree at LIPA, a school known for its connection to Sir Paul McCartney. Together, they bring a blend of academic expertise and musical pedigree that’s reflected in every song they create.

QFTies’ songs are written entirely by the band, ensuring that their music is authentic and true to their vision. Their sound has been dubbed “Quantum Rock,” a genre that blends deep scientific ideas with catchy, stadium-ready rock music. Their music is a fusion of rock anthems and educational storytelling, making complex concepts not only accessible but also unforgettable.

The Story Behind Genes, Memes and Dreams

QFTies’ debut single, Genes, Memes and Dreams, is a high-energy track that merges the principles of genetic and cultural evolution with personal aspirations. The song serves as a reminder that everything, from the biological makeup of life to the cultural influences that shape our behavior, evolves over time.

The band draws inspiration from diverse fields, but Genes, Memes and Dreams stands out for its exploration of both scientific ideas and individual ambition. The track uses rock music to tell a story about evolution, change, and the pursuit of dreams, ultimately making complex concepts easier to understand while still maintaining the high intensity of a rock anthem.

The song is a perfect blend of catchy melodies and intellectual depth, with each chord and lyric carefully crafted to bring scientific theories to life in a way that feels natural and exciting.

A Rock Band with a Difference

The members of QFTies are not just musicians; they are intellectuals who are passionate about merging their academic expertise with their love for music. In addition to their academic credentials, all of the band members are multi-instrumentalists, which gives their sound a unique depth and complexity. By combining their skills in multiple instruments with their scientific knowledge, QFTies create a sound that is both sophisticated and accessible.

Their approach is unique in the rock genre. While many artists use their music to express emotions, QFTies takes a different approach by using music as a medium to explore and communicate scientific and philosophical concepts. By weaving these themes into their songs, the band hopes to inspire curiosity and foster a deeper understanding of the world around us.

Reviving Truth in the Post-Truth Era

In today’s world, where misinformation is often widespread, QFTies see themselves as truth-tellers. They believe that music can be a powerful tool for combating misinformation, and they aim to bring scientific literacy and intellectual rigor back to the forefront of popular culture.

“We want to bring truth back to storytelling,” says the bassist. “In a world where post-truth narratives are so common, we want to remind people that learning and understanding the world can still be fun and inspiring.”

By combining rock music with deep, meaningful content, QFTies hope to revive truth-inspired storytelling and encourage others to engage with science, philosophy, and culture in a more meaningful way. Through their music, they seek to bring attention to important topics like evolution, quantum physics, and the interconnectedness of life, while also reminding listeners of the importance of critical thinking.

About QFTies

QFTies is an up-and-coming rock band that blends scientific knowledge with high-energy rock music. Formed in 2024 by students from the University of Manchester, the University of Liverpool, and LIPA, the band is dedicated to creating music that challenges conventional thinking and promotes intellectual curiosity. Their debut single, Genes, Memes and Dreams, exemplifies their mission to turn complex scientific theories into accessible, catchy rock anthems.

With their unique fusion of academic expertise and musical talent, QFTies is ready to make a lasting impact on the music industry, offering a fresh perspective on how rock music can communicate deeper truths about the world.

Media Contact

QFTies

Email: wearetheqfties@gmail.com

Instagram: @abunchofqfties