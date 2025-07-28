Wind Harvest Announces Breakthrough Vertical-Axis Wind Technology to Unlock $200 Billion in Untapped Wind Energy Market

Unlocking Wind’s Hidden Potential

Wind energy is an established leader in renewable power generation. However, an often-overlooked opportunity lies beneath the towering turbines that dominate today’s wind farms. Wind Harvest, a Davis, California-based wind-tech company, is tapping into this unexplored market by targeting what is known as the “understory” wind—low-level winds that swirl beneath the massive 300 to 500-foot tall turbines. This untapped resource represents at least a $200 billion opportunity to increase energy production from existing wind farms, often with no additional land, infrastructure, or grid upgrades.

Wind Harvest is the first company with a vertical axis wind turbine (VAWT); capable of harvesting this hidden wind resource at a commercial scale. By hiring and collaborating with world-leading engineers and using VAWT code that originated with Sandia National Laboratories, the company has refined its innovative Wind Harvester system. The system, using a set of patented innovations, including a critically important hinge connector between the arm and blade, is designed to thrive in the turbulent, low-level air where traditional horizontal-axis turbines falter.

With eight recently granted U.S. patents and extensive field trials, Wind Harvest’s turbine design has reached Technology Readiness Level 8 (TRL 8), meaning it is now ready for full-scale commercial deployment. The first commercial arrays of Wind Harvesters are expected to break ground in 2026, with funding from a soon to start Reg CF round.

Wind Harvest Wins Best Renewable Energy Innovation in California in 2025

California, USA

Wind Harvest International has been named Best Renewable Energy Innovation in California in 2025 by Best of Best Review, recognizing the company’s transformative Wind Harvester® technology, which revolutionizes wind energy by harnessing untapped low-level winds to increase energy production.

Award Recognition for Groundbreaking Wind Technology

In an era where renewable energy is at the forefront of global development, Wind Harvest has positioned itself as a leader in unlocking the full potential of wind power.

As Kevin Wolf, CEO of Wind Harvest, aptly puts it, “The world’s windiest wind farms can’t add more large traditional turbines but can often double or more their annual energy output with short VAWTs in the “understory” of the much taller machines. What property owner would not want to increase the income from the land and infrastructure they already own?”

Unlocking $200 Billion in Untapped Wind Energy

Independently verified analysis of California’s San Gorgonio Pass wind resource area has shown that adding Wind Harvesters there could increase the area’s energy capacity by 3000 MWs, all within a short distance of Los Angeles. Opening up the existing “full” wind resource areas not only in the state but in similar areas around the world represents a highly scalable solution with long-term financial and environmental benefits for the land owners and ratepayers.

Wind Harvest’s technology is not only a game-changer in terms of energy production but also in terms of the speed in which renewable energy goals can be met. By tapping into low-level wind energy on land already zoned for much taller turbines and with roads and transmission lines already in place, Wind Harvesters® are well positioned to help meet the ambitious targets for low-cost clean energy, without needing to convert new land into wind farms.

Field-Tested Technology, Ready for Commercial Deployment

Wind Harvest’s patented Wind Harvester® has undergone substantial testing with field data validating its engineering models predictions. Their vertical-axis design with two arms per blade makes it particularly effective in harnessing the rougher, low-level winds that traditional turbines avoid. The hinged arm-blade connection solves a problem that has stymied most, if not all VAWTs that have attempted to enter this market in the past. The patented hinge lets the joints withstand the intense forces generated in each revolution—on average 15 million cycles a year. Being the first company to solve these problems is the key breakthrough that allows Wind Harvesters to enter and penetrate the market. With over a decade of research and development, Wind Harvest is now prepared for full-scale commercial rollout. The company is set to achieve Technology Readiness Level 8 (TRL 8), indicating that its technology is ready for deployment in the field, with the first commercial installations slated for 2026.

Next Steps for Wind Harvest’s Technology

Wind Harvest is already collaborating with a major wind-energy customer in the U.S. Virgin Islands. On St Croix, the refinery has determined it can cut power costs by installing Wind Harvesters on contaminated land that has little alternative use. The turbines are engineered to endure Category 5 hurricanes and intense marine corrosion, and their vertical-axis design is inherently more bird- and bat-friendly. Sited on industrial property, they also avoid encroaching on valuable habitat. These qualities make Wind Harvesters an adaptable solution for windy locations where conventional tall turbines are impractical.

Why Wind Harvest Earned the Best Renewable Energy Innovation Award

The recognition as Best Renewable Energy Innovation in California of 2025 is a testament to Wind Harvest International’s commitment to innovation, persistence, sustainability, and performance. The company’s patented technology, validated performance, and ability to unlock significant new energy resources make it an up and coming leader in the renewable energy sector.

Key factors behind the award include:

Breakthrough technology: Without its recently granted patents, vertical-axis turbines may not be able to operate well in low-level, turbulent winds.

Market impact: The potential to unlock $200 billion that needs a new technology to unlock untapped wind energy in existing wind farms.

Scalable solution: Wind Harvesters can double or more the energy output of existing wind farms without requiring additional land or infrastructure.

Environmental responsibility: The turbines are designed to be bird-friendly and hurricane-resistant, ensuring minimal environmental impact while providing reliable power generation.

Predicted solid financial return: Long term assets with low operational costs can make the technology a sound investment.

Industry leadership: Visionary leadership by CEO Kevin Wolf, who has spearheaded innovation for over a decade. He is backed by a multidisciplinary team of veteran engineers, wind-farm developers, and project-finance experts who translate that vision into bankable projects.

Deployment-ready: Technology Readiness Level 8, with full commercial rollout expected in 2026.

Wind Harvest’s work is redefining how the world views wind energy and demonstrates the immense potential of innovative technologies to reshape the renewable energy landscape.

About Wind Harvest

Wind Harvest International, based in Davis, California, is a wind-tech company specializing in innovative solutions for maximizing wind farm output. The company’s flagship product, the Wind Harvester®, is an H-type vertical-axis wind turbine designed to capture energy from low-level turbulent winds. With over ten years of research, eight newly granted U.S. patents, and a proven track record of field trials, Wind Harvest is well poised for large-scale deployment in the understories of wind farms and other places traditional across the globe cannot go.

