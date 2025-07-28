NIER Set to Launch Innovative Infant Protective Headphones on Kickstarter Global Crowdfunding Platform

NIER, a leading enterprise in professional audio communication solutions, is set to debut its newly developed infant protective earmuffs on the world-renowned crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, kicking off global pre-sales to address the growing concern of infant hearing protection.

Tri-Color Safety Indicator for Intuitive Risk Assessment

This groundbreaking product pioneers a tri-color safety indicator light feature, integrating real-time environmental sound monitoring with hearing protection. It aims to resolve parents’ uncertainties and worries about protecting infants’ hearing in increasingly noisy environments. Unlike traditional infant protective headphones, it intuitively conveys the current environmental safety level and real-time decibel levels through colors, enabling parents to quickly judge whether the environment is “safe or not” – a crucial advantage as adults often struggle to accurately assess risks for children.

Growing Awareness of Infant Noise-Induced Hearing Risks

According to the World Health Organization’s World Hearing Report, at least 1 to 3 out of every 1,000 infants suffer from hearing loss, with even higher rates in some developing countries. Noise-induced hearing damage is irreversible, and environmental decibel levels exceeding 80dB can potentially harm infants’ hearing – a common occurrence in many daily life scenarios that surpass WHO’s recommended safe decibel levels for children. This has led to growing awareness of this “invisible health hazard” and increased demand for protective headphones for children.

Targeted Improvements for Parental Concerns

Market research revealed that parents commonly sought improvements in two key areas: “easy falling off during wear” and “skin irritation/redness caused by ear cap materials”. In response, NIER revamped its material selection by adopting soft, skin-friendly protein leather instead of conventional PU, ensuring more comfortable wear and alleviating issues of poor breathability and stuffiness-related redness associated with traditional PU materials. Regarding headband design, multiple adjustments to the flannelette and hook-and-loop components enhance stability and ease of use. Additionally, a new internal component design boosts noise reduction efficiency to an impressive 25dB.

Customer-Centric Development Expands Options

Committed to creating truly infant-appropriate products, NIER refrained from immediate release after development. Instead, the team showcased the product at exhibitions in the United States, Hong Kong, and other regions to gather feedback from target customers. This customer-centric approach led to the introduction of a 3A battery-powered version alongside the original rechargeable model, offering consumers more diverse choices.

Kickstarter Campaign: Details and Exclusive Benefits

The upcoming Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign will run for 30 days, featuring exclusive early-bird discounts, limited-edition gift packages, and other exclusive benefits. For more details and campaign updates, please visit the official website.

【Kickstarter Landing Page】

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nier-babyearmuff/baby-earmuffs-gentle-and-precise-noise-defense

NIER’s Professional Background and Innovation Commitment

Founded in 2002, NIER has specialized in independent R&D and production of audio communication, hearing protection, and underwater communication products for extreme conditions. With a complete R&D ecosystem covering industrial design, software/hardware design, structural engineering, acoustic algorithms, mold design & manufacturing, injection molding, and experimental verification, the company has built a reliable reputation in the professional audio communication industry over 22 years. Upholding the business philosophy of “Innovation, Efficiency, Professionalism, Responsibility, Pragmatism, and Service”, NIER has accumulated 62 intellectual property rights, including 47 patents and 15 software copyrights, earning trust and support from professional clients across domestic and international markets.