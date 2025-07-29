New Research Spotlights Mobile EMDR Apps as a Lifeline for People Facing Barriers to PTSD Treatment

Melbourne, June 19, 2025 – As mental health systems worldwide struggle to meet rising demand, a new 2025 study highlights a promising digital solution for people living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) especially those unable to access regular therapy.

Published in the Journal of EMDR Practice and Research, the peer-reviewed study evaluated the Healing Trauma App Series (HTAS) a suite of four self-guided mobile apps grounded in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) principles. Developed by Australian psychologist Mark Grant, the apps were tested in a pilot randomized controlled trial involving 77 adults with PTSD, many of whom also experienced anxiety, chronic pain, and sleep issues.

The Results: Measurable Impact Without Traditional Therapy

Participants who used the app series for three months showed a statistically significant reduction in PTSD symptoms, averaging around 40% improvement. In addition to trauma relief, many reported better sleep, emotional regulation, and reduced pain.

What makes this study especially noteworthy is not just the symptom relief but who benefited and how.

“We saw real progress in individuals who weren’t receiving any other form of therapy at the time,” said lead author and developer Mark Grant. “These tools show promise as practical support for people who fall through the cracks- whether due to financial, geographic, or systemic barriers.”

A Bridge Between Self-Help and Therapy

The HTAS apps combine audio guidance, bilateral stimulation (BLS), and trauma-focused imagery to replicate key elements of EMDR therapy, a treatment traditionally available only through trained professionals.

The app suite includes:

Anxiety Release : short BLS sessions for calming

: short BLS sessions for calming Overcoming Trauma : for memory and emotion processing

: for memory and emotion processing Sleep Restore : easing trauma-related sleep disruptions

: easing trauma-related sleep disruptions Calm and Confident: building resilience and emotional grounding

Unlike general wellness apps, these were purpose-built for trauma survivors, informed by clinical experience and EMDR methodology. While not a substitute for in-person therapy, the study suggests they may offer a stepping stone to care or a supplemental tool for those already in treatment.

Meeting an Unmet Need

With therapy access limited for many due to cost, location, or overloaded systems tools like HTAS may help fill a critical gap in care. Mental health professionals increasingly recognise the role of research-backed digital support in broadening access to trauma care.

The study’s authors recommend follow-up research with a larger sample size and therapist involvement to explore long-term outcomes and improve adherence.

Already in Use- Now Backed by Data

With over 100,000 downloads worldwide and consistently high user ratings, the Healing Trauma App Series is already helping people who might otherwise go without support. This study now offers scientific validation to support years of anecdotal success.

Contact:

Mark Grant

Email: markgra@ozemail.com.au

Study Link

Citation:

Grant, M., Lau, R. C. K., & DiNardo, J. (2025, April 25). Feasibility and Potential Efficacy of a Mobile App Series Based on Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing: A Pilot Randomized Control Trial with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder and Comorbid Problems. Journal of EMDR Practice and Research, 19, Article 0003.