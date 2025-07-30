Truzta Climbs into G2’s Top 15 Security Compliance Tools in Summer 2025 Report

Truzta, an AI-powered compliance automation and proactive security platform, has been named among the Top 15 Security Compliance Products worldwide in G2’s Summer 2025 Report—a major leap from its previous spot in the Top 30. The company also earned G2’s “Users Love Us” badge, based entirely on consistent 4.9 star user reviews.

G2, the leading peer-to-peer software review site, recognizes software companies based on authentic customer feedback and independent performance benchmarks. Truzta’s growth in rankings reflects its strong user experience, support responsiveness, and security-first approach to compliance.

This is more than just a badge—it’s a signal that our users truly value what we’re building,” said Mohammed Aadhil, Co-Founder and CTO of Truzta.

“Truzta is an AI-powered compliance automation and proactive security product—we’re taking a security-first approach to help modern businesses stay compliant and resilient.

Our goal is to help organizations turn security and compliance from a burden into a strategic advantage—and this recognition tells us we’re on the right track.”

Truzta supports startups and enterprises in meeting compliance requirements for SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and NCA ECC, while strengthening their security posture through:

Policy Generation

Automated Evidence Collection

Real-Time Risk & Gap Assessments

Third-Party Risk Management

Pentest as a Service

Secure Code Review

Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)

Audit-Ready Trust Center

With over 200+ integrations, Truzta empowers lean teams to reduce audit timelines, automate workflows, and stay ahead of evolving regulatory demands.

The platform’s rise in the G2 Summer 2025 Report reflects growing adoption among security-conscious teams in SaaS, fintech, healthtech, and other fast-growing industries.

Consistently high customer ratings, particularly in areas like platform stability, support responsiveness, and audit preparedness.

Truzta’s platform supports organizations in meeting a wide range of compliance frameworks, including ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR. With features like automated evidence collection, real-time risk assessments, policy management, and continuous monitoring, the platform helps reduce complexity in audit preparation and regulatory oversight.

Businesses in fast-evolving industries such as SaaS, fintech, healthtech, and edtech widely use the company’s tools. Truzta reports that its seamless integration with over 100 third-party services and its focus on usability have allowed clients to shorten compliance timelines and improve internal coordination.

“Our aim has always been to provide a platform that not only handles compliance tasks but also strengthens security posture proactively,” Aadhil added. “We’re currently expanding our capabilities in AI agents to make audit readiness even more intuitive.”

About Truzta

Truzta is an AI-first platform for compliance automation and proactive security, helping organizations across industries simplify regulatory workflows and strengthen cyber resilience. With end-to-end support for global standards like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and NCA ECC, Truzta delivers faster audits, automated risk management, and continuous monitoring through intelligent AI agents.