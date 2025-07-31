CapsWork Launches Vericode Gateway API, Advancing Toward a Standardized Human-Machine Verification Platform

CapsWork, a global provider of human-machine verification technology, today announced the official release of the Vericode Gateway API, alongside the launch of its global data localization initiative and ISO/IEC 27001 information security certification program. This milestone marks a significant step toward building a more standardized and trustworthy enterprise-grade infrastructure for human-machine verification.

As artificial intelligence evolves rapidly and global data protection regulations tighten, human-machine verification has become a critical component in ensuring platform security, improving model accuracy, and combating automated fraud. CapsWork is at the forefront of transforming human judgment into a scalable service by integrating its distributed human-in-the-loop workforce into diverse enterprise applications through API solutions.

The newly released Vericode Gateway API serves as a standardized integration point for enterprise clients. Built on a RESTful architecture, the API supports multiple programming languages and features flexible task configuration, encrypted transmission, and a caching and dispatch mechanism. It is broadly applicable to scenarios such as ad verification, e-commerce transaction risk control, and AI data labeling. Enterprise clients can assign verification tasks in real time via API calls to the CapsWork Vcoder network, operating in a task-based mode.

According to CapsWork, the Vericode Gateway API has already demonstrated strong performance during its internal beta testing, significantly reducing system latency and increasing overall processing success rates in key commercial environments. It has become an essential tool for preventing automation abuse and interpreting complex visual content.

On the compliance front, CapsWork is concurrently advancing its global data localization strategy. The company plans to establish regional data nodes in operational hubs such as Zimbabwe to enable local processing and comply with regional data residency and cross-border data transfer regulations. The platform has also enhanced its data minimization and user privacy management frameworks, including behavioral log tracking, identity anonymization, and fine-grained permission controls, aligning with major privacy regulations such as GDPR, POPIA, and CCPA.

Furthermore, CapsWork has officially initiated the ISO/IEC 27001 certification process, covering key areas such as access control, data encryption, logging, employee security training, and incident response. Full platform certification is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

“In the data economy of the future, trustworthy human judgment will stand alongside computing power as a core infrastructure,” said Brett J. R. Salt, CEO of CapsWork, at the launch event. “We’re enabling this capability to be delivered via API, allowing enterprises to integrate and scale human-machine verification as easily as they use cloud computing.”

Looking ahead, CapsWork plans to expand the range of supported task types and increase processing capacity within the next 12 months. The company also intends to introduce a geo-intelligent task routing system to further improve system resilience and user experience.

With the growing adoption of automation and AI technologies, the demand for high-accuracy human verification is rising in parallel. Industry analysts note that through standardized API delivery, compliant data localization, and enhanced security architecture, CapsWork is well positioned to become a foundational provider of enterprise-grade human-machine verification infrastructure.

