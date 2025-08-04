In today’s information-rich digital age, brands need both innovative strategies and deep consumer insights to stand out. In Southeast Asia and globally, a leading figure in marketing is redefining the standard of brand success through practical action—Liangbin Chen, a strategic marketing expert from Cambodia now living in Singapore.

From Cambodia to the World: The Story of Liangbin Chen

Born into a modest family in Kampong Cham Province, Cambodia, Liangbin Chen has been fascinated by how people communicate since childhood. He understands the power of information and recognizes that the emotional connection between a brand and its audience is far more important than just a slogan. He earned high marks for his undergraduate studies at the National University of Singapore, majoring in Communication and Marketing. While there, he published numerous academic papers on digital marketing trends and, through his practical experience, won numerous awards in campus entrepreneurship competitions.

He began his career at a local advertising startup in Singapore, quickly rising to project leader position thanks to his exceptional market acumen and creative skills. He subsequently joined several international media and brand consulting firms, accumulating experience in brand building and market expansion across Southeast Asia, Europe, and the US.

Building “People-Based Marketing”: More Than Just Data and Conversion Rates

In Liangbin Chen’s philosophy, truly effective marketing is never simply a game of “delivery and conversion,” but rather a process of understanding and connecting value to people.

“A brand is more than just a product name; it’s a journey built together with consumers.” – Liangbin Chen

He excels at deeply aligning a brand’s mission with consumers’ emotional needs, creating a warm and memorable brand communication path. He advocates for “content as experience,” believing that tools like short videos, KOL collaborations, and social media engagement should serve the brand’s vision rather than simply capitalizing on traffic.

Marketing Results: Multiple Brands Achieved Doubled Growth

Liangbin Chen currently serves as Director of Marketing Strategy at Global Insight Media, where he has led over 30 regional and international projects. He helped a traditional home appliance brand implement a brand rejuvenation strategy on TikTok, increasing user engagement by 240% in just six months. In a Singapore food startup project, he proposed a dual-engine strategy of “cultural labeling + health trends,” which tripled the brand’s sales after entering the Indonesian market and became a popular online sensation in Southeast Asia.

Behind these achievements lies his “creative rationality” strategy, characterized by continuous experimentation, iteration, and a focus on customer satisfaction. He said, “The market and tools change, but human nature remains constant. Only by grasping human nature can we capture the market.”

Transcending Language and Culture: Empowering Brands to Speak More Powerfully

As a marketer raised in a multilingual and multicultural background, Liangbin Chen excels at leveraging diverse cultural contexts to create penetrating brand expressions. He has frequently shared case studies on the integration of localization and globalization at international conferences, and his presentations have been recognized by the industry as “extremely valuable.”

He also pays special attention to the international expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and has participated in the “ASEAN Brand Accelerator” public welfare program, helping small businesses in Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and other countries build their brand strategies. He firmly believes that the value of marketing lies not only in commercial returns but also in promoting regional economic connectivity and growth.

Future Perspectives: AI + Humanity Will Be the New Growth Engine

Speaking about the future direction of marketing, Liangbin Chen stated, “AI and big data are certainly important, but they are amplifiers, not creators. What truly creates brand meaning remains a deep understanding of humanity, emotions, and social context.”

Therefore, he is pushing his team to experiment with AI-assisted content creation and automated user insights systems, while always prioritizing the “humanity” of content as a key criterion. He has also argued in numerous industry articles that companies should be wary of using AI to replace emotional expression and should instead explore how AI can enhance the efficiency of creative expression.

Conclusion: The era of brands is the era of people

Liangbin Chen’s story is a true portrayal of a journey from a local perspective to global influence. Through his words, actions, and success stories, he embodies the true meaning of “marketing”—not flashy gimmicks, but a path to brand growth that is warm, logical, and visionary.

In today’s world where social media algorithms change frequently and consumer behavior patterns are complex and ever-changing, Liangbin Chen adheres to the “people-oriented” marketing philosophy, providing new possibilities for businesses, industries, and the entire era.