Uber Eats Enables Merchants to Message Customers About Their Orders

ByHilary Ong

Aug 3, 2025

Uber Eats announced on Wednesday a new feature allowing restaurants and merchants to chat directly with customers during the order process to quickly resolve issues. The update also includes AI-powered tools for merchants and encourages users to submit photos of their orders to improve menu visuals.

Live Order Chat Enhances Communication

With the “Live order chat” feature, merchants can message customers in real time to confirm replacements for sold-out items, clarify special requests, and check dietary or allergy concerns. Customers cannot initiate chats; communication only starts if the merchant reaches out. This feature is available for both delivery and pickup orders and ends once the food is handed over.

New AI Tools Support Merchants and Improve Menus

Uber Eats is launching AI-generated summaries of customer reviews to help merchants better understand feedback. The app also provides AI-crafted menu descriptions to assist users in making more informed choices. Additionally, AI enhances low-quality food photos by improving lighting and presentation, such as transforming takeout container images into plated dishes.

To boost customer confidence, Uber Eats encourages users to share photos of their deliveries. Selected user photos may be featured on menus, and contributors in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the U.K. can earn $3 in Uber Cash.

Author’s Opinion

By enabling real-time communication and introducing AI enhancements, Uber Eats is taking important steps to reduce order errors and improve customer satisfaction. The ability for merchants to clarify issues directly can prevent misunderstandings, while AI-driven content improvements make menus more appealing and easier to navigate. Careful management will be key to ensure the chat remains helpful and AI-generated content accurate.

Featured image credit: shopblocks via Flickr

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

