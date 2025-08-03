Lizette Volkwyn Launches “Finding Me” Online Workshop to Empower Global Individuals

A Journey of Self-Discovery: Introducing “Finding Me” Online

Lizette Volkwyn, an internationally recognized Master Life Coach, Emotional Intelligence Specialist, and Master NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) practitioner, has officially launched the online version of her flagship program, “ Finding Me ..” This empowering self-discovery workshop, which has been offered since 2012, is now available globally in a convenient digital format, allowing participants to engage with the content at their own pace while receiving personalized support throughout the journey.

The “Finding Me” program is designed to help individuals reconnect with their true selves, whether they are leaders, entrepreneurs, or anyone seeking purpose and clarity. Through less than 8 hours of structured content, participants will delve into their identities, break through limiting beliefs, and rediscover clarity. This program is particularly valuable for those looking to achieve deeper self-awareness and emotional regulation.

“The online platform allows greater flexibility, enabling individuals to work through the material at their own pace while still being able to book one-on-one sessions for deeper support,” says Lizette Volkwyn. “It’s about making transformation accessible, offering real, sustainable change, and helping individuals grow on their terms.”

Breaking the Boundaries of Traditional Coaching

Lizette’s coaching philosophy pushes beyond traditional approaches, combining scientifically-backed principles with deep human insights. As a certified expert in Emotional Intelligence and Human Lie Detection, her methods are grounded in understanding human behavior and emotions. The online “Finding Me” program integrates these powerful tools, promoting profound self-awareness, emotional mastery, and improved communication skills.

With years of experience in decoding human behavior and fostering emotional intelligence, Lizette offers clients a holistic path to genuine transformation. “Empowerment starts when truth meets action. In today’s world, full of distractions, I help individuals cut through surface-level solutions and find their true purpose,” she explains.

Global Reach: Empowering Individuals, Leaders, and Entrepreneurs

Over the past 30 years, Lizette has worked with leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives across Africa, Europe, and the United States. Her coaching programs and popular workshops, such as “Decode Deceit” and “Communication Beyond the Obvious,” have resonated with individuals seeking clarity and emotional intelligence in both personal and professional spheres.

With the launch of the online “Finding Me” program, Lizette extends her reach to a global audience, offering people worldwide the opportunity to take charge of their self-discovery and pursue authentic personal growth on their own terms. This marks a new milestone in Lizette’s commitment to broadening the availability of her transformative work.

Award-Winning Transformational Coaching: Lizette Volkwyn Recognized as Best Transformational Life Coach in South Africa

Lizette’s impact on the coaching industry has been widely recognized, most recently with the prestigious 2025 award for Best Transformational Life Coach in South Africa . This honor highlights her extraordinary ability to guide individuals through deep emotional transformation, using her unique skill set in Emotional Intelligence and Human Lie Detection.

Her recognition comes as a result of over two decades of experience helping clients navigate their personal growth journeys, particularly through her Finding Me program. Lizette’s award-winning approach blends emotional intelligence with behavioral insight, allowing her clients to break free from societal constraints and embrace their true selves. The recognition solidifies her position as a leader in the personal development and coaching space.

Testimonials and Proven Impact: A Proven Track Record

The success of Lizette’s programs is reflected in the numerous testimonials from participants worldwide. With a reputation for facilitating lasting transformations, Lizette has earned a loyal following of clients who credit her coaching with profound shifts in their lives. One such testimonial reads, “Lizette’s coaching was the catalyst for a complete shift in my mindset. I walked into our sessions feeling lost, and walked out with clarity, purpose, and confidence.”

In addition to these success stories, Lizette has earned several prestigious awards, including the 2021 Business Excellence Award for Coaches and Mentors, showcasing her expertise and dedication to transforming lives. These accolades reinforce her status as a leading coach and mentor in the personal growth space.

Transformational Leadership Through Emotional Intelligence

Lizette’s coaching philosophy combines emotional intelligence with behavioral science, focusing on authentic decision-making and communication from a place of emotional mastery. As a certified M-CeFF Emotional Intelligence Facilitator and one of South Africa’s top Human Lie Detection experts, Lizette enables her clients to foster deeper self-awareness, stronger relationships, and clearer communication, key components of both personal and professional success.

Her work goes beyond leadership strategies, offering individuals a path to inner transformation and personal mastery. By incorporating tools for emotional regulation and vulnerability into her coaching, Lizette empowers individuals to make decisions with clarity, communicate effectively, and create meaningful impact in their lives and careers.

Building a Lasting Legacy of Empowerment

Lizette’s mission is to continue making her transformative work accessible to even more individuals, especially in the U.S. market. She plans to expand her offerings, creating new workshops and coaching frameworks that challenge individuals to push beyond their boundaries, embrace vulnerability, and live authentically. “Through my work, I want to help people rediscover who they are and live without fear of judgment. Transformation is possible no matter where you start,” Lizette shares.

Looking ahead, Lizette envisions creating global retreats and masterminds to further guide people on their paths to personal and professional mastery.

About Lizette Volkwyn

Lizette Volkwyn is an internationally acclaimed Master Life Coach, Emotional Intelligence Specialist, and Human Lie Detection Expert, with over two decades of experience in personal transformation, leadership development, and human behavior. Lizette is also a published author and highly sought-after keynote speaker, delivering impactful speeches and workshops globally.

Her work focuses on helping individuals, leaders, and organizations overcome limiting beliefs, embrace emotional intelligence, and live authentically. Through her flagship programs such as Finding Me, Decode Deceit, and Communication Beyond the Obvious, Lizette continues to empower individuals worldwide.

For more information about Lizette’s coaching programs and speaking engagements, visit her website at www.lizettevolkwyn.com .

