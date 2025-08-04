Loop Fans Launches Free Website Builder to Help Musicians Monetize Beyond Streaming

Loop Fans, a new digital platform created by veterans of the music and blockchain industries, is giving independent musicians a better way to earn a living. With its free musician website builder, the company helps artists sell directly to fans and grow their careers without relying on low-paying streaming services.

Streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube have made music widely accessible—but they’ve left many artists behind financially. Loop Fans addresses this by offering musicians a free, all-in-one toolkit to build professional websites, launch online stores, and monetize their content and community directly.

Artists can sell music downloads, merch, tickets, vinyl, and even digital collectibles like NFTs or fan tokens. The platform also makes it easy to build and engage a loyal fanbase, with tools designed to reward “superfans”—the top 1% of fans who often contribute the most support.

“The current system is broken. Artists create all the value but see the smallest share,” said Tom Norwood, Co-Founder of Loop Fans. “We built Loop Fans to flip that model—so artists can own their audience, their store, and their future.”

One Platform, All the Tools Musicians Need

Loop Fans combines the best features of traditional site builders, e-commerce tools, and fan platforms into a single experience designed specifically for music creators. With no coding needed, artists can set up:

A free musician website with customizable templates

A built-in online store for physical and digital sales

CRM-style tools to engage and reward superfans

Optional Web3 features like NFTs and token drops

Unlike generic platforms, Loop Fans is music-first—providing the flexibility to sell anything from a vinyl album to a tokenized backstage pass.

Superfans Are the Future

The platform taps into a growing trend in the music industry: direct-to-fan monetization. As more artists recognize the power of superfans, Loop Fans offers ways to build those high-value relationships through exclusive content, gated access, and personalized rewards.

Web3 features are completely optional, meaning artists can use traditional tools or experiment with NFTs as they choose. It’s a modern approach with room to grow, whether you’re releasing your first EP or managing an established brand.

Musicians can explore examples of websites for musicians or start building their own free musician website in minutes.

To launch your free site and sell directly to fans, visit https://music.loop.fans .

About Loop Fans

Loop Fans is a creator-first platform helping musicians build their careers independently. Founded by music and blockchain professionals, the platform combines free websites, e-commerce, superfans tools, and optional Web3 features to help artists earn more and stay in control of their audience and revenue.