Nedialo Announces Precision Lead Generation for Roofing and Real Estate

Leading the Charge in Targeted Lead Generation

Nedialo, a performance-based lead generation company, has announced a new suite of data-driven services designed to help businesses connect directly with homeowners for roof inspections, land acquisitions, off-market deals, and residential investment opportunities. The company’s approach is centered on precision, not volume, setting it apart from competitors who often focus on quantity over quality. By using clean, actionable data and smart filters, Nedialo ensures that businesses reach the right people at the right time, resulting in more meaningful conversations and higher conversion rates.

“We are focused on delivering real outcomes by engaging with the right homeowners, at the right time, with the right message,” said Mohamed Allam, COO of Nedialo. “Our data-driven strategy removes the guesswork from outreach campaigns and maximizes efficiency for our clients.”

The Power of Precision: Less Waste, More Results

Unlike many competitors who rely on dialing through a list of leads without proper vetting, Nedialo’s strategy begins with the data. The company works meticulously to clean and filter lists before any outreach begins, ensuring only the most relevant leads are contacted. This focus on precision means that clients spend less time and money chasing bad leads and more time engaging with potential customers who are ready to take action.

“Our calling teams don’t just dial—they have real conversations with real people,” said Allam. “This results in fewer wasted calls and better conversations that lead to actual business outcomes.”

By utilizing targeted outreach based on up-to-date and accurate data, Nedialo is able to consistently outperform traditional lead generation methods, which often involve mass outreach with little strategic focus.

Revolutionizing Roofing Outreach with StormSync

One of the most significant innovations in Nedialo’s offering is StormSync, a division dedicated to helping roofing contractors connect with homeowners after severe weather events. By using live storm data combined with property filters, StormSync helps contractors identify and reach homeowners whose properties have been affected by storms. This timely outreach ensures that contractors can engage with homeowners who need assistance right away, without wasting time or resources on leads that aren’t relevant.

“StormSync gives roofing companies the same edge the big guys have—real-time data and perfect timing, without the bloated costs or complicated systems,” said Kareem Moursy, CEO of Nedialo. “This is an invaluable tool for storm chasers who want to close jobs quickly and effectively.”

By focusing on precise storm data, StormSync allows roofing companies to maximize their outreach efforts immediately after a storm, giving them the competitive edge they need to secure business before competitors can get involved.

Unlocking Land Acquisition Opportunities with Clean Data

For land investors, Nedialo’s services provide some of the cleanest and most actionable land data on the market. The company uses filters like slope, zoning, road access, and buildability to ensure that land campaigns are both effective and efficient. By offering tailored data that highlights the most promising opportunities, Nedialo empowers investors to make smarter decisions and close deals faster.

“Nedialo’s land acquisition services help our clients avoid the guesswork and focus only on the properties that align with their specific investment goals,” said Allam. “We clean and filter land data to ensure our clients are working with the highest quality leads possible.”

The company’s ability to deliver precise land data helps clients launch campaigns that are more likely to convert, making it easier for investors to target the most promising properties and maximize returns.

Helping Residential Investors Find Motivated Sellers

In the residential real estate market, Nedialo helps fix-and-flip investors and other real estate professionals identify motivated sellers, distressed properties, and undervalued opportunities. The company uses data-driven techniques to pinpoint high-potential leads across multiple markets, ensuring that clients are connected with homeowners who are looking to sell quickly.

“Our system focuses on timing, location, and seller motivation to deliver leads that matter,” said Moursy. “By connecting clients with homeowners who are ready to act, we streamline the buying process and increase the likelihood of closing deals.”

This commitment to delivering quality leads has positioned Nedialo as a trusted partner for residential investors looking for profitable opportunities in a competitive market.

A Trusted Partner in the Industry

Nedialo has quietly built a reputation as one of the most trusted lead generation engines in the roofing, land, and residential real estate industries. Its focus on precision, rather than volume, has earned it partnerships with major industry players. Notably, the company is the official and exclusive outreach partner of BatchData, the lead platform recently acquired by PropStream. Additionally, Nedialo was invited to speak on a masterclass hosted by DealMachine, further cementing its position as a leader in the lead generation space.

“These collaborations and partnerships are a testament to the trust and confidence that industry leaders have in Nedialo’s ability to deliver results,” said Moursy. “We’re proud to be recognized as a thought leader in outbound campaigns.”

The Future of Lead Generation: Data at the Core

At its core, Nedialo is a data-driven company, and it is this focus on precision data that continues to drive its success. By combining smart filters, clean data, and human outreach, Nedialo has created a lead generation model that outperforms traditional approaches. The company’s continued commitment to helping businesses connect with the right property owners at the right time positions it as an industry leader in performance-based lead generation.

“Data is the foundation of everything we do,” said Allam. “It’s how we turn outreach into real, measurable outcomes.”

About Nedialo

Nedialo is a performance-based lead generation company that helps businesses connect directly with homeowners for roofing inspections, land acquisitions, off-market deals, and residential investment opportunities. Known for its precision data and high-conversion leads, Nedialo has established itself as a trusted partner in the real estate and roofing industries. The company’s StormSync division, its partnership with BatchData, and its commitment to data-driven decision-making make it a leader in the field of targeted lead generation.

Media Contact

Kareem Moursy

CEO of Nedalio

Website

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn