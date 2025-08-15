Your Dopamine Assistant Launch Announced by Marlen Martinez

Redefining Success for Sensitive Entrepreneurs

Marlen Martinez, a business and mental health coach with over a decade of experience, has announced the launch of Your Dopamine Assistant, an AI-powered tool designed to support emotionally sensitive and neurodivergent entrepreneurs. The platform delivers personalized, nervous-system-safe guidance to help users grow their businesses without the risk of burnout or the weight of shame.

This digital coaching membership offers on-demand support in business strategy, content creation, mindset shifts, and emotional regulation. It adapts in real time to the entrepreneur’s energy level or mental state, ensuring that each recommendation aligns with the user’s current capacity.

Your Dopamine Assistant includes specialized modes such as Low-Energy, Hyperfocus Coach, and Freeze Mode, each tailored to the unique challenges of running a business while managing mental health. The result is a practical, compassionate approach that helps members take consistent, profitable action while safeguarding their well-being.

A Coach Built from Lived Experience

Martinez’s approach is shaped by her own experience living with bipolar disorder and ADHD, conditions that give her a firsthand understanding of burnout, perfectionism, and the stop-start cycles many entrepreneurs face. For over ten years, she has worked with hundreds of clients, helping them navigate the human side of entrepreneurship through a trauma-aware, anti-hustle lens.

“I built this for people like me — the ones with brilliant ideas who get stuck in the fog, the freeze, or the ‘I’ll start tomorrow’ loop,” Martinez explains. “Your business should be something you can live with, not something you have to recover from.”

This philosophy is at the core of Your Dopamine Assistant, which translates her decade of coaching expertise into a format entrepreneurs can access instantly, without the constraints of scheduled sessions.

Addressing the Gaps in Mainstream Business Coaching

Many business coaching models focus exclusively on productivity and revenue growth, often disregarding the realities of mental health and emotional capacity. Martinez created Your Dopamine Assistant to fill that gap by providing actionable strategies that work with — rather than against — a person’s nervous system.

“Most business advice ignores the reality of burnout and mental health,” she says. “I wanted to create a coach that actually works with your nervous system.”

The platform’s adaptive support model means entrepreneurs can receive advice that matches their state in the moment, whether they’re feeling energized and ready to tackle major projects or stuck in overwhelm and needing a single next step.

Recent Recognition and Award

In recognition of its innovative approach and impact on neurodivergent entrepreneurs, Your Dopamine Assistant has been awarded the title of Best Business Support Tool for Neurodivergent Entrepreneurs in the US of 2025 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious honor highlights the platform’s groundbreaking integration of AI with trauma-aware, human-first coaching strategies. The award underscores its commitment to creating a business tool that prioritizes emotional and mental well-being, helping entrepreneurs thrive sustainably, without sacrificing their health.

Making Support Accessible and Sustainable

Your Dopamine Assistant is offered as a $27-per-month membership with a seven-day free trial, making high-quality, trauma-aware coaching accessible to a wider range of entrepreneurs. By removing the barrier of high-ticket coaching fees and offering immediate, round-the-clock access, Martinez aims to help more creators build sustainable businesses that honor both profit and mental health.

The platform also provides an ongoing library of content prompts, marketing ideas, and emotional regulation tools, ensuring that members always have a relevant resource at hand.

About Your Dopamine Assistant

Your Dopamine Assistant is an AI-powered business and mental health coach designed for emotionally sensitive and neurodivergent entrepreneurs. Created by Marlen Martinez, the platform delivers personalized, nervous-system-safe guidance to help users grow their businesses sustainably and without burnout. With on-demand modes such as Low-Energy, Hyperfocus Coach, and Freeze Mode, it meets members where they are and provides the next actionable step toward their goals.

