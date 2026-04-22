Paysight partners with Paymend to help merchants recover more failed payments

Paysight has entered into a new partnership with Paymend to give merchants another way to reduce revenue loss caused by failed transactions.

Failed payment recovery remains one of the most persistent challenges for e-commerce and subscription businesses. Even with retries, dunning flows, and orchestration logic already in place, many transactions that could still be recovered are lost too early.

Through this partnership, merchants can add another specialized recovery layer to their existing setup.

Paysight combines payment orchestration with payment CRM capabilities, giving merchants more control over transaction routing, subscription operations, and unified payment data. Paymend complements that setup with a focused approach to failed payment recovery, helping merchants create more opportunities to recover transactions after a decline.

The partnership is built around a simple idea: recovery should not end with the first unsuccessful attempt. By combining Paysight and Paymend, merchants get another practical way to strengthen post-decline performance and reduce avoidable revenue leakage.

“Merchants need more than a single attempt to protect revenue,” said Gavin McConnon, Co-Founder of Paysight. “With Paymend, we’re adding another layer built to stop failed payments from turning into unnecessary loss.”

For businesses operating across complex payment environments, this creates a stronger framework for protecting revenue and improving resilience across the payment lifecycle.