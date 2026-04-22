Zhucheng Alto Co., Ltd. to Showcase Advanced Food Packaging Machines at ProPak China 2026 in Shanghai

A leading Chinese manufacturer of food packaging machines will exhibit its wide range of innovative packaging solutions, including vacuum packaging, thermoforming, and vacuum skin packaging machines, at ProPak China 2026, June 15-17, at NECC Shanghai. Visitors can explore cutting-edge technologies designed to extend the freshness and shelf life of food at booth 81H05.

Zhucheng Alto Co., Ltd. , a leading food packaging machine factory from China, proudly announces its participation in the upcoming ProPak China exhibition, scheduled for June 15-17 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. Visitors can find the company at booth 81H05, where it will showcase its extensive range of advanced packaging solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of the global food industry.

With over a decade of experience in manufacturing and supplying professional food packaging machines, Zhucheng Alto Co., Ltd. has established itself as a trusted name in the packaging machinery sector. The company specializes in a wide variety of packaging equipment, including vacuum packaging machines, thermoforming packaging machines, vacuum skin packaging (VSP) machines, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) machines, and tray sealers. These machines are engineered to extend the shelf life and maintain the freshness of food products, ensuring better quality control and enhanced consumer satisfaction.

Zhucheng Alto’s vacuum packaging machines are among the most popular solutions in the market due to their cost-effectiveness and ease of operation. The company offers a comprehensive range of chamber vacuum sealers, including single and double-chamber models, as well as belt-type continuous vacuum packaging machines. These machines are widely used in food factories, grocery stores, and supermarkets, providing reliable packaging that preserves food freshness and safety.

In addition to vacuum packaging, Zhucheng Alto excels in thermoforming packaging machines that combine plastic thermoforming and sealing technologies to create durable, attractive packaging containers. These machines can handle flexible and rigid plastic sheets, as well as medical paper, offering versatile packaging options such as vacuum packaging, VSP, MAP, or simple form-and-seal solutions. This flexibility allows food producers to tailor their packaging to specific product requirements and market demands.

The company’s vacuum skin packaging machines represent cutting-edge technology, particularly suited for fresh and frozen meat, seafood, fish, and ready meals. VSP technology provides an appealing 3D presentation that allows consumers to clearly see the product’s freshness while significantly extending shelf life. Zhucheng Alto offers a full range of VSP machines, from compact tabletop models to large thermoforming systems, catering to different production scales and budgets.

Modified atmosphere packaging machines from Zhucheng Alto replace the air inside packaging with a carefully controlled gas mixture, thereby prolonging the freshness of perishable foods. Their MAP tray sealers can achieve high productivity, sealing over 2,000 trays per hour, making them ideal for large-scale food processing operations.

Beyond machinery, Zhucheng Alto also collaborates closely with packaging material suppliers to provide customers with high-quality skin pack trays, skin pack cardboard, vacuum bags, aluminum foil bags, plastic trays, and other essential packaging materials at competitive prices. This integrated approach ensures that clients receive comprehensive packaging solutions that enhance product appeal and shelf life.

Zhucheng Alto Co., Ltd. prides itself on its professional research and production teams, quick-response communication, and commitment to delivering packaging solutions with the shortest possible lead times. The company’s mission, “Having Fresh, Having Better Life,” reflects its dedication to helping food producers maintain product quality and extend freshness through innovative packaging technologies.

Attending ProPak China 2026 offers an excellent opportunity for industry professionals to explore Zhucheng Alto’s latest packaging innovations and discuss customized solutions tailored to their specific needs. The company invites all visitors to booth 81H05 at NECC Shanghai to experience firsthand the quality and reliability of its food packaging machines.

For more information about Zhucheng Alto Co., Ltd. and its product offerings, individuals can explore the official website . Whether one is seeking vacuum packaging machines, thermoforming packaging machines, or advanced packaging solutions, Zhucheng Alto is ready to provide dependable, long-lasting equipment that gives the business a competitive edge in the global market.

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