Apple Enforces App Store Payment Rules After Removing And Reinstating Cal AI

Apple briefly removed the Cal AI food-logging app from its App Store over violations tied to external payment use and billing design, underscoring that the company continues to enforce its in-app purchase policies despite recent regulatory changes.

Removal Tied To Multiple Guideline Violations

The app, owned by MyFitnessPal, was taken down last week after attempting to bypass Apple’s in-app purchase system. Apple said the app used a third-party payment service to unlock digital goods without offering its own in-app purchase option, violating App Review Guideline 3.1.1.

Although developers in the U.S. can now link to external payment systems following the Epic Games v. Apple decision, Apple still requires most apps to include its native payment option alongside external links. Cal AI does not qualify for exemptions granted to “reader” apps.

Use Of External Payments And Stripe Integration Flagged

Apple said Cal AI embedded a third-party checkout flow using Stripe directly inside the app. This removed Apple’s payment option during checkout, which the company said violated its rules governing digital purchases.

The enforcement action drew attention on social media, with some initially suggesting Apple had removed the app solely for using web payments, which are now partially allowed under updated guidelines.

Deceptive Billing Design And User Complaints Cited

Apple also cited violations of Guideline 3.1.2c, stating that Cal AI used misleading billing interfaces. The app displayed weekly pricing more prominently than the total billed amount and included a free trial toggle that obscured automatic renewal terms.

The company further pointed to “manipulative tactics” under Developer Code of Conduct guideline 5.6. According to Apple, users who declined an initial subscription offer were presented with a second, different purchase flow.

User reviews referenced in Apple’s assessment described confusion around pricing and accused the app of deceptive practices tied to its payment system.

App Restored After Developer Changes

Following the removal, the developer updated the app to comply with Apple’s policies, leading to its reinstatement on the App Store. Apple confirmed the return but did not detail the specific changes made.

Cal AI was originally developed by two high school students and grew to $50 million in annual recurring revenue before being acquired by MyFitnessPal in March.

Ongoing Enforcement Despite Policy Changes

The episode highlights Apple’s continued oversight of payment implementations within apps, even after the Epic ruling loosened restrictions on external payments. The company’s action indicates that developers must still adhere to requirements around offering in-app purchases and avoiding misleading billing practices.

Cal AI currently ranks No. 4 in the App Store’s Health & Fitness category.

Featured image credits: Pexels.com

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