The Shower Company Elevates Bathroom Remodeling with High-Quality Materials and Affordable Pricing Through Direct Partnerships

The Shower Company continues to elevate the bathroom remodeling experience through direct partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers, The Onyx Collection and Fleurco. These strategic relationships allow The Shower Company to offer homeowners premium, market-leading materials installed with precision craftsmanship at an accessible price point, with full bathroom remodels completed in just 10 business days and shower installations in 1 day.

By working directly with manufacturers, The Shower Company removes unnecessary distribution layers, giving customers access to higher-grade products without inflated costs. The result is a streamlined remodeling process built on quality, transparency, and long-term value.

The partnership with The Onyx Collection brings fully customizable shower systems made in Belvue, Kansas. Onyx products include custom shower bases, shower wall panels, trim components, and accessories, all backed by the company’s “Guaranteed Forever” warranty. This warranty reflects exceptional product durability and long-term performance, offering homeowners confidence that extends well beyond installation.

Fleurco, a respected Canadian manufacturer, supplies premium shower doors, freestanding tubs, and shower bases engineered for modern design and lasting functionality. Fleurco products are known for clean lines, durable glass systems, and innovative hardware that enhances both performance and aesthetics.

“Our direct manufacturer partnerships are intentional,” said Roger King, Founder of The Shower Company. “We align with brands that prioritize engineering, durability, and design excellence. That alignment allows us to deliver a premium finished product without passing unnecessary markup costs to homeowners.”

These relationships also ensure consistent material availability, tighter quality control, and streamlined project timelines. Customers benefit from curated product selections that are proven in real-world installations, reducing uncertainty and improving the overall remodeling experience.

The Shower Company’s installation teams are trained to work specifically with these product lines, ensuring manufacturer specifications are met and warranties are fully protected. The combination of direct sourcing and expert installation creates a cohesive system designed for performance, beauty, and longevity.

Homeowners seeking shower replacements or full bathroom renovations gain access to:

Custom-engineered shower systems with lifetime-backed protection

Designer-grade glass enclosures and modern bathing solutions

Professional installation focused on durability and detail

Full bathroom remodels completed in 10 business days

Shower installations completed in 1 day

By combining direct partnerships with disciplined installation standards, The Shower Company delivers bathrooms that are built to last and priced to compete.

For more information about The Shower Company and its premium remodeling partnerships, visit https://theshowerco.com/ or contact (816) 905-1500.

About The Shower Company

The Shower Company is a local, family-owned business with over 25 years of experience specializing in bathroom remodeling. The team provides full bathroom renovations, shower replacements, bathtub replacements, and bathroom wall system upgrades using durable, high-quality materials from trusted manufacturers. Every project is completed with a focus on craftsmanship, honest service, and a streamlined remodeling experience that delivers lasting value for homeowners.

About The Onyx Collection

Founded in Belvue, Kansas, The Onyx Collection manufactures custom shower bases, wall panels, and accessories known for durability and its “Guaranteed Forever” warranty.

About Fleurco

Based in Canada, Fleurco designs and manufactures shower doors, tubs, and bath fixtures that combine modern aesthetics with engineering precision.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.