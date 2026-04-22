Dubai in All Its Splendor: LiteFinance Hosts Gala Dinner for 20th Anniversary

From a business meeting to a helicopter tour and a grand gala dinner, see how LiteFinance’s 2025 celebration came to a magnificent close.

In one of the world’s most luxurious destinations, surrounded by glittering skyscrapers and the turquoise waters of the Persian Gulf, LiteFinance hosted an unforgettable evening destined to become part of the company’s history. An exclusive gala dinner marked the conclusion of the 20th Anniversary Challenge and celebrated LiteFinance’s 20th anniversary. The five-star Atlantis The Royal provided the perfect setting. It is a place where dreams become reality and evenings are filled with the atmosphere of an Arabian fairytale.

The celebration took place on February 6 and 7, 2026. It was not only a fitting finale to the year but also the beginning of a new chapter in LiteFinance’s journey.

Celebrating Great Achievements

To honor its 20th anniversary, LiteFinance launched a large-scale contest, the 20th Anniversary Challenge, with a total prize fund of $1,000,000. The stakes were high, the competition intensified with each passing month, and the results ultimately exceeded all expectations.

Around 550,000 participants from across the globe took part in the Anniversary Challenge.

Welcome Evening: Celebration Begins

The celebration started even before the official gala dinner. After checking in at Atlantis The Royal, guests were invited to unwind, connect with one another, and exchange ideas. To ensure a seamless experience, LiteFinance developed a special mobile app designed to help guests easily navigate the sprawling hotel complex.

LiteFinance chose the perfect setting for its Welcome Evening at the open-air Emerald Lawn.

The elegant decor and pleasant weather created an atmosphere of modern luxury. As discussions eased from formal business matters into more relaxed and personal exchanges, a sense of unity emerged, built on shared ambitions, sincere emotions, and mutual respect.

From Business to New Horizons

The following day was dedicated to business. Guests came together for an engaging meeting where LiteFinance unveiled new services, reviewed the key achievements of 2025, and outlined its vision for future growth.

The meeting also brought together representatives of key industry partners.

A wide range of topics was covered, including:

Innovations to the LiteFinance online platform designed to expand trading opportunities.

The evolving role of the LiteFinance blog as both an educational resource and a promotional tool.

Results of 2025, achievements, and plans for the future.

Following the presentations, the discussion continued in a more informal setting, creating the ideal environment for an open and constructive exchange of ideas. The meeting proved valuable for both company representatives and LiteFinance’s back-office team, providing an opportunity to share insights and align on future plans.

Helicopter Tour: Reaching New Heights

As a prelude to the main event, guests enjoyed a private helicopter tour offering sweeping views of Dubai.

Gala Dinner: Highlight of the Celebration

The evening culminated in its most anticipated moment. The Diamond Ballroom was transformed into a space of luxury and vibrant energy: spotlights swept across the hall, musicians performed live, and dancers glowed in neon hues. Every detail underscored the historic significance of the occasion.

Taking the stage, Kristina Leonova, CEO of LiteFinance, spoke to the guests:

“Twenty years ago, LiteFinance began with a simple idea: that doing the right thing, consistently, would lead to lasting success. What started as a vision has grown into a company we are all proud of today. That journey has not always been easy, but it has always been meaningful.

This company has seen change — new technologies, new markets, new ways of working. But what has remained constant is our commitment to excellence and to the people who make LiteFinance what it is.

To our founders and early leaders — thank you for the courage to begin.

To our employees, past and present — you are the heart of this company. Your dedication, professionalism, and belief in our mission have carried us through every chapter of this story.

To our clients and partners — thank you for your trust and loyalty over the years. Long-term relationships are the true measure of success, and we are honored to have grown alongside you.”

The evening unfolded with an exceptional program:

Captivating dance performances created exclusively for the gala dinner.

Timeless international hits performed live by a band from Italy.

Exquisite culinary creations crafted by some of Dubai’s finest chefs.

The spotlight then shifted to the winners of the LiteFinance 20th Anniversary Challenge. Through their determination, commitment, and professionalism, they set an inspiring example for the entire community. The awards were presented as follows:

1st place: NoName555 – $50,000;

2nd place: minmyatmin – $30,000;

3rd place: Phoenixman – $20,000.

Another memorable moment of the evening was the award ceremony honoring the company’s top partners. It is their dedication that strengthens the LiteFinance brand worldwide. Thanks to their efforts, the company continues to pursue its core mission: making online trading accessible and user-friendly for everyone and continuously improving the quality of its services.

Toward New Horizons

The LiteFinance gala dinner was more than a celebration of success. It marked the beginning of a new chapter. The company continues to strengthen its international partnerships while inspiring clients and partners to reach new heights. Held in Dubai, the gala dinner became a powerful symbol of unity, ambition, and confidence that the best is still to come.