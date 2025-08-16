Gill Tax Group Expands Nationwide Services to Help Businesses Navigate New Tax Law Changes

Gill Tax Group Expands Nationwide to Address Tax Reform Challenges

Gill Tax Group, PC, a premier certified public accounting firm, announced the expansion of its nationwide tax and advisory services to help businesses, individuals, trusts, and estates navigate sweeping federal and state tax reforms. With deep expertise in complex regulations and a commitment to client success, the firm is redefining what strategic tax advisory means in today’s fast-changing financial landscape.

“Tax laws are evolving at an unprecedented pace,” said Divya Gill, Founding Partner and second-generation CPA. “Our mission is to not only keep our clients compliant but to turn these regulatory changes into strategic opportunities for growth and stability.”

Expanding Reach. Elevating Expertise.

With offices in California and Nevada, Gill Tax Group, PC now serves clients in all 50 states. The firm’s full-service approach goes beyond tax preparation—offering proactive tax planning, regulatory guidance, and business advisory solutions designed to protect assets, minimize liabilities, and strengthen long-term financial health.

A Legacy of Trusted Guidance

Drawing on more than 20 years of combined public and private accounting experience, Gill Tax Group, PC provides tailored strategies for corporations, entrepreneurs, high-net-worth individuals, and estate managers nationwide. Clients rely on the firm to anticipate changes, explain their impact, and design customized action plans.

“From new corporate tax structures to evolving estate tax thresholds, our role is to translate complexity into clarity,” added Gill. “We make sure our clients are prepared—not just for the next filing season, but for the next decade.”

About Gill Tax Group, PC

Gill Tax Group, PC, a leading full-service CPA firm, combines the precision of local expertise with the scale of nationwide service, supporting businesses, individuals, trusts, and estates in all 50 states. From tax return preparation to advanced advisory strategies, the firm is uniquely equipped to handle the complexities of state-specific regulations while delivering consistent, high-level results across jurisdictions.

“Our clients operate in a dynamic and highly regulated environment,” said Divya Gill, Founding Partner and licensed CPA. “By pairing cutting-edge tools with deep technical expertise, we ensure they not only remain compliant, but also make confident, data-driven financial decisions.”

Leadership Rooted in Expertise

With an MBA from Golden Gate University and a Leadership Certificate from Cornell University, Gill brings more than academic credentials—she brings a vision for growth anchored in both technical mastery and strategic leadership. This combination shapes the firm’s approach to every client engagement, from complex corporate tax planning to multi-state compliance.

Comprehensive Nationwide Services

Gill Tax Group, PC offers an integrated suite of services to address the diverse needs of clients across industries and geographies:

Business Tax and Advisory – Accounting solutions, payroll management, succession planning, financial projections, and outsourced CFO services to help small and mid-sized businesses grow strategically while managing risk.

Multi-State and Federal Tax Compliance – Filing in all 50 states, the firm ensures jurisdictional compliance for corporations, partnerships, nonprofits, and individuals, backed by robust federal tax planning expertise.

Trust and Estate Planning – Fiduciary return filings, estate tax planning, probate accounting, and charitable giving strategies tailored to complex wealth transfer scenarios.

IRS Representation and Tax Resolution – Skilled representation in audits, back tax negotiations, offers in compromise, lien and levy releases, and wage garnishment resolutions.

Technology Integration and Cloud Accounting – Implementation and optimization of secure, cloud-based accounting systems, including QuickBooks, for real-time reporting and seamless collaboration.

Sector-Specific Guidance – In-depth expertise across industries such as manufacturing, crypto, real estate, construction, entertainment, medical, nonprofit, technology startups, hospitality, and retail, ensuring compliance and minimizing tax liabilities.

Gill Tax Group, PC Champions Education, Transparency, and Scalable Tax Solutions for Growth-Oriented Clients Nationwide

Gill Tax Group, PC, a nationwide CPA firm with offices in California and Nevada, is redefining tax and advisory services through a philosophy built on education, transparency, and personalized guidance. The firm believes that informed clients make better decisions—leading to stronger long-term financial outcomes.

“Our role includes both advisory services and educational responsibilities,” said Divya Gill, Founding Partner and second-generation CPA. “We ensure our clients understand not just the ‘what’ of their tax filings, but the ‘why’—empowering them to make strategic financial choices with confidence.”

A Philosophy Rooted in Client Education

The Gill Tax Group team uses reports and tax returns as teaching tools—explaining decisions, clarifying impacts, and demystifying complex matters such as pass-through entity taxes, retirement plan limits, and newly enacted credits. This transparency equips clients to navigate legislative changes with clarity and foresight.

Scalable Support for Growing Enterprises

Built to serve businesses at every stage, Gill Tax Group delivers top-tier strategies without the impersonal, volume-driven approach of larger firms. The firm’s adaptable model ensures services—from business system development to multi-state audit support—scale alongside a client’s growth.

Media Contact:

Divya Gill, CPA, MBA

Gill Tax Group

Email: divya@gilltaxgroup.com

Website: www.gilltaxgroup.com