BMW Names New Head of U.S. Technology Office

BMW Group has appointed Stefan Gerhaeusser as the new head of its U.S. technology office in Mountain View, California. The leadership change took effect on August 1, following a company press release issued on July 30. Gerhaeusser replaces Claus Dorrer, who will now return to Munich to oversee product development for the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and other in-car digital technologies—a position Gerhaeusser previously held.

Rudolph Bencker, BMW’s senior vice president of inventions and innovations management, highlighted the importance of this transition. “Our technology offices play an important role in securing BMW Group’s position as a technology and innovation leader—now and into the future. Strong leadership has been critical to our success, and I am confident that Stefan will build on what Claus and others before him have started,” he said.

BMW describes its Mountain View office as one of several global research and development hubs located in technology hotspots around the world. These offices are tasked with collecting local insights, identifying emerging technologies, and partnering with innovators to enhance BMW’s products and customer experiences.

Gerhaeusser’s Background

Gerhaeusser began his career at BMW in 2008 as an IT specialist in South Carolina. Over the years, he transitioned into software development and UI/UX roles in Munich. More recently, he managed a department responsible for digital experiences, including the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, the company’s voice-activated system. His move to Silicon Valley marks a return to a U.S.-based role after more than a decade in Germany.

Claus Dorrer, who joined BMW in 1996, has held a range of roles in driver assistance, digital driver experience, and advanced research. He moved to California in 2022 to head the U.S. technology office, overseeing projects involving augmented reality, AI, e-mobility, and battery technology. Dorrer now returns to Munich to lead development of BMW’s Intelligent Personal Assistant, the role Gerhaeusser has vacated.

What The Author Thinks Moves like this show BMW’s careful balancing act between global R&D and home-base product development. By keeping experienced leaders like Dorrer close to core technologies in Munich and sending Gerhaeusser back to Silicon Valley, BMW is effectively ensuring a continuous loop between its innovation hubs and headquarters. It looks less like a reshuffle and more like a deliberate cycle to keep ideas and leadership circulating across continents, which could strengthen the brand’s ability to stay ahead in connected car technologies.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.