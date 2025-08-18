DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

DadShop Predicts Shift in Father’s Day Gift Buying as Rate Cut Eases Household Budgets

ByEthan Lin

Aug 18, 2025

With the Reserve Bank of Australia lowering the cash rate to 3.60% on 12 August 2025, DadShop — an Australian-owned online retailer — expects a notable shift in Father’s Day shopping behaviour. The easing of mortgage pressures could encourage families to trade up from budget-friendly standbys to more personalised or premium gifts, a trend the store is already preparing to meet.

Father’s Day remains a key sales event for DadShop, but spending has been under pressure for the past two years as interest rates and living costs climbed. While the average amount spent per gift fell between 2022 and 2024, the recent rate cut and improving consumer confidence have retail operators anticipating a modest rebound.

Benjamin Teo, co-founder of DadShop, says the shift isn’t just about spending more — it’s about buying differently. “We’re seeing shoppers prioritise gifts with emotional value,” Teo explained. “That might be a customised hamper, a shared experience, or something that reflects Dad’s hobbies, rather than the quickest or cheapest option.”

Perennial favourites such as alcohol and gourmet food, clothing, books, games, music, and gift cards continue to lead the store’s bestsellers, but Teo notes that bundling products and adding personalisation have been the strongest growth areas this season.

DadShop has refreshed its Father’s Day range to reflect these shifts, introducing more limited-edition sets, practical gadgets, and gift bundles aimed at delivering both novelty and value. “The goal is to make it easy for shoppers to feel they’ve given something special without blowing the budget,” Teo added.

For more insights into how shoppers are approaching Father’s Day this year, DadShop has compiled an overview of Father’s Day gift spending trends, highlighting category performance, average spend patterns, and ideas for making the most of seasonal deals.

Shop Father’s Day gifts at https://www.dadshop.com.au and discover new ideas for 2025.

About DadShopDadShop.com.au is an Australian-owned online gift store featuring novelty to practical gift ideas for Father’s Day, birthdays, Christmas, and all special occasions. Established in late 2004, DadShop is known for its carefully curated gift collections, fast delivery, and excellent customer service.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Apple Watch to Introduce Redesigned Blood Oxygen Feature After Legal Dispute
Aug 18, 2025 Hilary Ong
Overload.su Marks First Year with Global Expansion and Fivefold Server Upgrade to Meet Rising Cybersecurity Demands
Aug 18, 2025 Ethan Lin
GrydX Emerges as the Go-To Digital Privacy Service for High-Net-Worth Individuals and Public Figures
Aug 18, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801