DadShop Predicts Shift in Father’s Day Gift Buying as Rate Cut Eases Household Budgets

With the Reserve Bank of Australia lowering the cash rate to 3.60% on 12 August 2025 , DadShop — an Australian-owned online retailer — expects a notable shift in Father’s Day shopping behaviour. The easing of mortgage pressures could encourage families to trade up from budget-friendly standbys to more personalised or premium gifts, a trend the store is already preparing to meet.

Father’s Day remains a key sales event for DadShop, but spending has been under pressure for the past two years as interest rates and living costs climbed. While the average amount spent per gift fell between 2022 and 2024, the recent rate cut and improving consumer confidence have retail operators anticipating a modest rebound.

Benjamin Teo, co-founder of DadShop, says the shift isn’t just about spending more — it’s about buying differently. “We’re seeing shoppers prioritise gifts with emotional value,” Teo explained. “That might be a customised hamper, a shared experience, or something that reflects Dad’s hobbies, rather than the quickest or cheapest option.”

Perennial favourites such as alcohol and gourmet food, clothing, books, games, music, and gift cards continue to lead the store’s bestsellers, but Teo notes that bundling products and adding personalisation have been the strongest growth areas this season.

DadShop has refreshed its Father’s Day range to reflect these shifts, introducing more limited-edition sets, practical gadgets, and gift bundles aimed at delivering both novelty and value. “The goal is to make it easy for shoppers to feel they’ve given something special without blowing the budget,” Teo added.

For more insights into how shoppers are approaching Father’s Day this year, DadShop has compiled an overview of Father’s Day gift spending trends , highlighting category performance, average spend patterns, and ideas for making the most of seasonal deals.

