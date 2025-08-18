Jotform Launches Agency Partner Program to Accelerate Growth for All Types of Agencies

Jotform is a San Francisco–based online forms platform, founded in 2006 by Aytekin Tank. Along with forms, Jotform offers a no-code app builder, a PDF editor, an electronic signature solution, and advanced AI-powered features, including AI Agents that provide real-time customer support, guide users through forms, and automate troubleshooting. As of February 2025, it has more than 30 million users.

As part of its continued mission to support scalable, intelligent solutions, Jotform has launched the Agency Partner Program , a new initiative designed to help agencies grow their businesses by offering Jotform’s powerful automation features to clients and earning lifetime recurring revenue.

From Online Forms to Intelligent Automation

What started as a simple form builder has evolved into a full-featured automation workspace tailored to modern teams and agile organizations. Jotform’s powerful suite of features allows professionals to build sophisticated systems without writing a single line of code.

“Agencies are often the bridge between innovation and execution,” says founder Aytekin Tank. “We built this program to help them grow with us faster, smarter, and more profitably.”

Features Built for the Future of Work

Jotform offers a comprehensive workspace with everything automation-focused organizations need to operate at scale:

A drag-and-drop builder with advanced conditional logic

A centralized workspace for managing data

AI-enhanced forms, portals, and custom interfaces

Scalable automations that reduce repetitive work and accelerate delivery timelines

With the introduction of Jotform AI Agents in early 2025, all Jotform users can now leverage powerful automated customer service features that provide real-time assistance, answer user queries, and guide customers through processes like form-filling and troubleshooting. These personalized, conversational AI interactions operate 24-7.

By referring their clients to the Jotform suite of products, agencies can create value without additional overhead. Clients can easily purchase any plan, including Enterprise, directly through the agency’s referral link. If the client requires more hands-on assistance or a tailored solution, the agency can also submit a lead form and Jotform’s sales team will step in to support the full sales process.

A Story of Growth, Trust, and Intelligent Innovation

Over nearly two decades, Jotform has built a reputation not just for no-code innovation, but for delivering secure, scalable, and intelligent digital infrastructure. The company has consistently prioritized user trust, data privacy, and compliance standards — including HIPAA compliance standards — making it a reliable partner for industries with high-stakes data needs.

By 2022, Jotform had earned the #1 position in G2’s Online Form Builder category, and today, it continues to lead the way in product-led SaaS growth, powered by automation and AI.

Why the Agency Partner Program Matters

As businesses increasingly prioritize automation, agencies are expected to deliver more than just digital services. They need robust infrastructure, dedicated support, and scalable solutions to truly make an impact.

The Jotform Agency Partner Program was created to meet exactly these needs, offering key advantages to help growing teams thrive:

A 30% lifetime recurring commission* for every referred client

*Restrictions apply – see the Agency Partner Agreement here

Priority support and early access to platform innovations

and to platform innovations Co-marketing opportunities , including webinars, case studies, and content collaborations

, including webinars, case studies, and content collaborations A dedicated partner account manager to support growth goals

to support growth goals A detailed partner dashboard for tracking referrals, commissions, and performance metrics

for tracking referrals, commissions, and performance metrics Seamless sales team support for Enterprise plan referrals from lead-handling to contract closure

Andre Fisher, founder of Elevature, explains why they rely on Jotform:“It checks every box — intuitive, powerful, beautifully designed, and fully adaptable to our clients’ needs. Jotform allows us to move fast, stay flexible, and scale with confidence.”

Grow with Jotform

With nearly two decades of innovation, a no-code foundation, and a future-focused AI vision, Jotform is more than a solution. It’s a partner in growth. For agencies and automation consultants ready to grow their revenue and impact, the time to act is now.

Apply to become a partner: https://www.jotform.com/partnership/agency