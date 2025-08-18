Odyssey Math Tuition Eyes Expansion via Franchise Model in 2026 Amid Singapore’s Booming Tuition Industry

Odyssey Math Tuition (OMT), a leading provider of specialized math education in Singapore, today announced plans to expand through a franchise model starting in 2026. This strategic move comes as Singapore’s private tuition sector reaches new heights, with families spending S$1.8 billion on tuition in 2023—a 30% increase from S$1.4 billion in 2018—driven by intense academic competition and parental desires for an edge in subjects like mathematics.

Private Tution Industry In Singapore

The tuition industry in Singapore continues to thrive despite efforts by the Ministry of Education (MOE) to reduce academic pressure through reforms like the removal of mid-year exams and a new PSLE scoring system. However, with 70% of households enrolling children in tuition and average monthly spending rising to S$104.80 per household in 2023 (up from S$88.40 in 2017-2018), the Singapore tuition market shows no signs of slowing. Parents are increasingly turning to external support for core subjects like math, motivated by competition and the “kiasu” mindset, though this boom raises concerns about social inequality, student stress, and over-reliance on tutoring. Industry challenges include aggressive marketing tactics—such as fear-based ads warning of exam difficulties—and calls for a MOE code of conduct to curb unethical practices like selective enrollment or exaggerated success claims.

Odyssey Math Tuition’s Plans To Scale in 2026

Odyssey Math Tuition’s franchise model will leverage its proprietary math tuition curriculum, small group classes (around 8 students), and 24/7 online math e-learning platform to offer franchisees a turnkey operation with comprehensive support, including math tutor training, marketing guidance, and access to AI-integrated resources. The custom and proprietary math curriculum, developed and refined by Mr. Justin Tan over more than 10 years, complements the MOE’s math syllabus by focusing on deep understanding of concepts through relatable explanations, practice questions, quizzes, and crash courses.

The e-learning system provides unlimited 24/7 access, enabling students to learn at their own pace with video lessons, worksheets, progress tracking, and personalized feedback—available as a standalone option to make quality math education more affordable and accessible for families.

Complementing this is Odyssey Math TV, a free video collection platform offering self-paced tutorials on O-Level and A-Level math exam papers, ensuring high-quality math tuition resources reach every student without barriers, as emphasized by Odyssey Math Tuition’s commitment: “We believe that education should not be exclusive. With your support, we hope to continue providing high quality math videos to every student.”

The expansion builds on OMT’s ongoing growth, including a new physical center opening in September 2025 and standalone e-learning courses later that year, positioning the brand to capture a share of the market’s 10-20% annual growth. Initial investments are projected to start at S$68,000-145,000, aligning with industry benchmarks for education franchises, with potential for recurring revenue through membership models and high ROI through ethical, sustainable practices.

In line with calls for industry reform, Odyssey Math Tuition’s franchises will proactively adhere to ethical standards, avoiding fear-based marketing and selective enrollment. Instead, the business model emphasizes transparency, inclusivity for all ability levels, and a focus on student well-being.

“With Singapore’s tuition industry evolving rapidly, we’re excited to franchise OMT in 2026 to empower more educators and families,” said Mr. Justin Tan, Founder and Principal Tutor at Odyssey Math Tuition. “Our focus on deep math understanding, combined with ethical practices that prioritize student well-being over scare tactics, will help franchisees build sustainable businesses.

“By preparing students for AI-driven futures through critical thinking and adaptability, we’re not just teaching math; we’re fostering resilient lifelong learners.”

Early adopters echo this vision. “As a former teacher, the option of franchising with OMT allows me to focus on holistic math education without aggressive marketing—it’s rewarding to see students thrive beyond grades,” said Ms. Elena Lim, a potential franchise partner.

Parents like Mr. Rajesh Kumar add, “OMT’s approach has built my child’s math confidence without the stress of other centers; expanding this model means more families can benefit.”

Interested parties can register for updates at https://odysseymathtuition.com.

About Odyssey Math Tuition

Odyssey Math Tuition Pte. Ltd., founded in 2013 by Mr. Justin Tan, is a premier math tuition center in Singapore dedicated to inspiring a love for mathematics and equipping students with strong foundations for academic and lifelong success. Led by Principal Math Tutor Mr. Justin Tan, a National University of Singapore graduate with a double major in Math and Economics (Distinction) and over 13 years of experience in O- and A-Level mathematics, the center offers comprehensive tuition programs across Primary, Secondary, and Junior College levels.

Emphasizing small group classes for personalized attention, a proprietary curriculum focused on deep understanding over rote memorization, and a 24/7 unlimited e-learning system with video lessons, worksheets, quizzes, and progress tracking, Odyssey Math Tuition fosters independent thinkers, critical problem-solvers, and resilient learners in a supportive environment.

With a mission to transform students into “math wizards” through engaging, technology-integrated education aligned with Singapore’s evolving needs—including AI-driven skills—the center is set for expansion, including a new physical location opening in September 2025 and standalone e-learning courses launching later that year. For more information, visit https://odysseymathtuition.com or contact via WhatsApp at +65 8574 8255.

