Trump Advisor Peter Navarro Criticizes India’s ‘Opportunistic’ Russian Oil Buys

U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade advisor Peter Navarro urged India on Monday to stop buying Russian crude oil, accusing New Delhi of weakening global efforts to cut off funding for Vladimir Putin’s war economy.

In an op-ed published in the Financial Times, Navarro labeled India’s reliance on Russian oil “opportunistic” and warned that if India wants to be recognized as a true U.S. strategic partner, it must adjust its actions.

“India acts as a global clearinghouse for Russian oil, converting embargoed crude into high-value exports while giving Moscow the dollars it needs,” Navarro wrote.

Trade Talks and Tariffs

Navarro’s remarks followed reports that trade talks between the U.S. and India, scheduled for later this month in New Delhi, had been called off.

Earlier in August, the Trump administration said it would impose an additional 25% tariff on India over Russian oil purchases, raising the total to 50%. The White House later suggested secondary tariffs could be introduced depending on the outcome of Trump’s ongoing peace discussions with Putin.

India responded by calling the tariff move “extremely unfortunate,” arguing the measures were “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”

India’s Ministry of External Affairs defended the country’s imports, saying they were necessary to ensure affordable energy for domestic consumers after traditional supplies were redirected to Europe when the Ukraine conflict began.

“India’s imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. They are a necessity compelled by global market situation,” the ministry said in an August 4 statement.

It also accused critics of hypocrisy, noting that many of the countries condemning India were themselves continuing trade with Russia in less essential ways.

Shifting U.S. Strategy

Trump’s stance on India’s oil purchases marks a clear departure from the Biden administration, which previously sought to manage Russia’s revenues through a G7-backed $60 per barrel price cap on crude exports. The European Union has since moved to lower that threshold further.

Shilan Shah, deputy chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said India could technically find new suppliers without major disruption. However, he argued that India would be reluctant to bow to Washington’s demands given its long-standing relationship with Moscow and the domestic political costs of appearing to concede.

Author’s Opinion This clash shows how oil isn’t just about energy—it’s about power. India sees Russian imports as survival, while the U.S. sees them as support for Putin. The tension reveals a bigger truth: countries act in self-interest first, and alliances often come second. Energy security will continue to test how far “strategic partnerships” really go.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

