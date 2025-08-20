Meta’s Smart Glasses With Display Could Debut Next Month

Meta’s display-equipped smart glasses may debut next month at a starting price of $800, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The wearable, codenamed Hypernova, has been rumored for years and is expected to be a high-end version of the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. Unlike its predecessors, the Hypernova includes a small display at the bottom of the right lens, visible only to the wearer, and paired with a wrist accessory called Ceres for control. Meta first teased the Ceres concept in 2022.

The device will run on a Qualcomm chip and use a customized version of Android. On its home screen, apps will appear in a horizontal layout, with dedicated options for camera, gallery, and AI. To help users navigate, Meta is adding capacitive touch controls on both sides of the frames.

Price Cut to Boost Demand

Earlier reports suggested the Hypernova could cost between $1000 and $1400. However, sources say Meta has lowered the entry price to $800, placing it in the same range as Apple’s iPhone 16. Style variations and prescription lenses will remain optional extras.

The news follows Meta’s release of Oakley-branded Smart Glasses two months ago. Those start at $499, a step up from the Ray-Ban models priced between $200 and $400. The Oakley edition was marketed toward athletes with performance features.

Hypernova, by contrast, is positioned as a more advanced consumer device. Meta is also working on Project Orion, previewed at last year’s Meta Connect conference, which blends the functionality of Quest 3 VR headsets into a lighter, more stylish frame. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has called Orion the “most advanced glasses that the world has ever seen.”

What The Author Thinks While the technology in Hypernova sounds promising, the $800 price tag could make or break its adoption. Many consumers are still skeptical about smart glasses, and unless Meta can show clear everyday value beyond novelty, sales might lag. Still, lowering the cost from earlier estimates shows Meta understands that accessibility is just as important as innovation.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.