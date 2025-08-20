Microsoft Store No Longer Lets You Disable App Updates

Until recently, the Microsoft Store allowed users to pause app updates indefinitely, giving them full control over when changes were downloaded. That option has now been removed.

As noted by German site Deskmodder and reported by Neowin, Microsoft has narrowed the choices available for delaying app updates. The change impacts how long users can postpone automatic downloads before they are forced to accept updates.

New Pause Options

Within the Microsoft Store settings, users can still pause updates, but only temporarily. The option is found under Settings > App updates, where toggling the control prompts a pop-up that explains: “You may pause automatic updates for a period of time. Please note you could be missing important app updates from developers when you pause.”

Instead of an indefinite pause, the new system offers five timeframes in weekly increments, ranging from one week to a maximum of five weeks.

Following the Windows Update Model

This mirrors Microsoft’s approach to operating system updates. Previously, Windows users could pause updates indefinitely, but that was reduced to a maximum of 35 days. The reasoning is consistent: Microsoft argues that users still need flexibility but shouldn’t risk skipping essential security fixes for too long.

The primary explanation is security. By reducing the pause limit to five weeks, Microsoft aims to strike a balance between convenience and safety. Users still get time to install updates at a more convenient moment, such as after finishing a project, while also ensuring they don’t fall behind on important fixes that keep apps safe.

This change only applies to apps downloaded from the Microsoft Store. Alternative sources may still allow indefinite pauses, though that comes with the risk of missing critical security improvements.

Author’s Opinion While Microsoft’s focus on security is understandable, reducing user control can feel frustrating. Many people prefer to manage updates entirely on their own schedule, especially if certain app versions work better for their workflow. Still, the five-week cap isn’t unreasonable, and it shows Microsoft is trying to protect users from potential vulnerabilities without completely removing choice.

Featured image credit: Angel Bena via Pexels

