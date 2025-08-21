The Awakened Company Framework Helps Rebuild Trust and Engagement in the Workplace

In a time when global research shows trust in leadership has hit an all-time low, The Awakened Company is offering a powerful solution: a proven, human-centered framework that rebuilds cultures of trust, engagement, and sustainable performance.

Founded by Catherine R. Bell, award-winning entrepreneur, best-selling author, and business culture expert, The Awakened Company Framework has been implemented with organizations across 23 countries, including Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions like Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Shell plc, one of the largest multinational energy companies in the world, and entrepreneurial leaders.

The model’s core mission is clear: help organizations become a force for good while increasing profitability through cultural health. The framework blends cutting-edge business research, practical execution strategies, and timeless wisdom traditions to drive measurable results.

“Too many organizations focus only on financial metrics,” says Bell. “High-performing companies understand that culture is the engine that drives those numbers. We help leaders operationalize their values, measure cultural health, and foster environments where people can truly thrive.”



Gallup reports that only 23% of employees worldwide are engaged at work, and Edelman’s Trust Barometer reveals steep declines in trust toward leadership. With AI adoption and remote work disrupting traditional management structures, many organizations are struggling to maintain connection and morale.

Industry data indicates that 75 percent of businesses fail within their first decade, with workplace disengagement affecting nearly 85 percent of employees worldwide. To help leaders identify early warning signs, The Awakened Company has developed an Organizational Assessment Tool, which provides immediate feedback on cultural health and performance gaps. The three-minute online assessment offers leaders a snapshot of how their organizations are functioning, along with practical insights for strengthening engagement and trust. The tool is available at www.awakenedcompany.com/awakened-company-assessment.

The Awakened Company addresses these challenges by providing leaders with a customized cultural roadmap, along with leadership and relationship mastery. By focusing two-thirds of organizational strategy on culture and one-third on financial performance, companies can rebuild trust and engagement while driving sustainable growth.



Organizations that have implemented The Awakened Company Framework report outcomes such as increased employee engagement within the first year, reduced unwanted turnover, saving millions in recruitment costs, and improved trust between leadership and staff that fosters innovation and productivity.

Tony Robbins has called The Awakened Company “a roadmap to a new way of doing business – a way that is humane, fosters innovation, and meets the needs of all stakeholders, including Mother Earth.”

Catherine Bell’s work has been recognized globally. She was named one of The Inc. Magazine’s Top 10 Innovative CEOs Revamping the Future and received the Universal Women’s Network Vision Builder Award. Her book, The Awakened Company, won the Nautilus Book Award in Business & Leadership and became an Amazon bestseller within its first week of release. Today, Bell and her team continue to deliver executive coaching, leadership training, cultural assessments, and The Awakened Company Certification, which equips leaders to sustain meaningful transformation in their organizations.

As AI adoption is rapidly reshaping workplaces, forward-thinking innovators like NASA-referred AI firm TeamLift recently joined The Awakened Company as a strategic partner, bringing AI-powered solutions that help organizations streamline operations and empower teams. NASA-referred and trusted by firms across recruitment, healthcare, finance, and venture capital, TeamLift specializes in turning internal talent into leaders of AI adoption. By combining The Awakened Company’s cultural framework with TeamLift’s cutting-edge automation expertise, organizations can now enhance both human connection and technological efficiency, ensuring that productivity gains are matched with deeper engagement and trust.

With trust in leadership under pressure worldwide, The Awakened Company continues to expand its global impact, equipping leaders with a framework that builds organizations that are both profitable and purpose-driven.

About Catherine R. Bell

Catherine Bell is the CEO and Founder of The Awakened Company, a transformation consultancy helping organizations worldwide create healthy, high-performing cultures. A Profit 200 Founder, award-winning entrepreneur, and best-selling author of The Awakened Company, Bell has been recognized as one of The Inc. Magazine’s Top 10 Innovative CEOs Revamping the Future and received the Universal Women’s Network Vision Builder Award. She has taught at the Smith School of Business (Queen’s University) and worked with clients in over 23 countries. Learn more at www.CatherineRBell.com.

About The Awakened Company

The Awakened Company helps leaders and organizations thrive by integrating self-awareness, relationship mastery, and organizational strategy. Their services include executive coaching, leadership training, Enneagram-based team mapping, cultural metrics development, and The Awakened Company Certification program. The company’s vision: ignite and sustain the fire within. More information is available at www.AwakenedCompany.com.