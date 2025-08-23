From Roxbury to the Rim: WSJ Crossover Foundation Redefines Youth Empowerment

Empowering the Next Generation: The WSJ Crossover Foundation Story

Although officially launched in 2025, The WSJ Crossover Foundation represents years of service and personal investment by Selden. His journey from Boston’s inner city to the NBA and global professional leagues was fueled not only by talent, but by resilience, support, and the desire to create what he didn’t have growing up. Recognizing the systemic gaps facing today’s youth — economically, emotionally, educationally, and socially, Wayne built a platform rooted in purpose: helping youth “cross over from potential to purpose.”

The WSJ Crossover Foundation creates safe, inspiring spaces where young people can thrive— on the court, off the court, or with no court at all. From gyms and classrooms to community centers and neighborhoods, the Foundation offers mentorship, life skills workshops, team-building activities, and mental wellness resources— equipping young people to discover and own their greatness.

Built on Experience: A Vision Fueled by Real-Life Impact

What sets WSJ Crossover apart is its authenticity. This isn’t just another nonprofit— it’s a movement grounded in lived experience. Selden’s ascent to professional basketball wasn’t about talent alone; it was about navigating systems that weren’t built for him. Today, he’s working to build better systems for the next generation.

Prior to aligning with an established nonprofit infrastructure that allows the Foundation to operate under501(c)(3) sponsorship, WSJ Crossover had already built a strong track record of impact. From back-to-school events to holiday drives, including toy giveaways, turkey distributions, and sponsored shopping sprees, much of this was directly funded by Selden himself. The work was already well underway. This legacy continued in July 2025 with the 6th Annual WSJ Basketball Camp, welcoming over 400 youth and their families for a full day of mentorship, skill-building,haircuts, meals, and giveaways—all free of charge.

New Initiatives, Real Change

The Foundation recently launched the Cross-Overtime Mentorship Program, a long-term initiative that connects youth with trusted mentors who provide academic, athletic, and emotional support. Every aspect of the Foundation’s work is built on trust, relatability, and the unwavering belief that greatness lives within every young person — they may just need the right guidance to unlock it.

WSJ Crossover takes pride in walking alongside youth on their journey to success—and even greater pride in watching them take their first bold steps forward on their own. While the Foundation may sometimes lead, more often, its greatest impact is in lighting the path and cheering on youth as they run toward their own greatness.

A Steady Presence With a Bold Vision

With nonprofit operations now formally structured, the WSJ Crossover Foundation is focused on long-term, sustainable impact. It doesn’t just react to needs—it anticipates them, meets youth where they are, and commits to showing up consistently, no matter the circumstances. Whether times are smooth or uncertain, the Foundation remains a reliable year-round presence.

About WSJ Crossover Foundation

Founded by Wayne Selden Jr., the WSJ Crossover Foundation is a mission-driven initiative operating under nonprofit fiscal sponsorship, dedicated to empowering youth and their families. It offers mentorship, educational programming, life skills training, and emotional support, with a strong focus on holistic growth and long-term success. By creating safe spaces, promoting mental wellness, and offering opportunity, WSJ Crossover is committed to helping youth navigate challenges, unlock their potential, and build better futures.

To learn more, get involved, or support the WSJ mission, visit: www.wsjcrossover.org

Instagram: @wsjcrossoverfoundation

