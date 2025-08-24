Gladex Travel Redefines Filipino Travel with Innovative Offerings

Gladex Travel’s Mission: Revolutionizing the Filipino Travel Experience

Gladex Travel, a pioneering travel agency in the Philippines, has steadily transformed from a local player into an award-winning travel brand. With a deep-rooted mission to make travel accessible and enjoyable for all Filipinos, Gladex’s approach is founded on a commitment to people, relationships, and unparalleled reliability. Their offerings span a wide range of travel services, from individual bookings to large-scale corporate events, making them a one-stop shop for all travel needs.

For Gladex, it’s not just about booking a trip—it’s about creating lasting memories, fostering community, and ensuring every traveler has an experience tailored to their desires. Their dedication to providing a personalized touch is reflected in the heartfelt relationships they’ve built with clients and the many recognitions they’ve received over the years.

Disrupting Traditional Pricing with the Buy One, Take One Model

Gladex’s Buy One, Take One travel deal is revolutionizing the industry by making travel more affordable for Filipinos. Unlike traditional agencies that charge high prices for single tickets, Gladex allows customers to travel with a companion at no extra cost, maximizing their budget. This disruptive pricing model has made Gladex a in leader in accessible travel, helping more Filipinos explore the world without financial strain.

Award-Winning Service: Gladex’s Credibility in the Travel Industry

Gladex has gained recognition from industry leaders like Costa Cruises, AirAsia, and the SME Awards, highlighting its commitment to quality service, client satisfaction, and operational excellence in providing seamless travel experiences.

Tailored Solutions for Corporate and Group Travel

Gladex Travel has become a leader in corporate and group travel, offering end-to-end solutions for team-building retreats, incentive tours, and large events. With expertise in managing group bookings and tailoring travel experiences to business needs, Gladex has streamlined corporate travel, earning trust as a reliable partner for companies looking to reward employees or host memorable events.

Embracing a Digital-First Approach

Gladex has integrated technology to better serve modern travelers, offering an automated booking system, real-time social media support, and an active online presence. This digital-first approach makes bookings faster and easier, while maintaining the personalized service Gladex is known for. With strong profiles on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, Gladex provides accessible assistance and valuable content in a tech-driven world.

Genuine Partnerships with Top-Tier Travel Brands

Gladex’s success is driven by strategic partnerships with renowned providers like Costa Cruises and AirAsia, allowing them to offer exclusive deals and perks. By carefully selecting high-quality partners, Gladex ensures exceptional service, comfort, and experiences for customers on both short and long trips.

Served Clients and Existing Partners

Gladex Travel and Tours is trusted not only by individual travelers and families but also by leading corporations and organizations across various industries. Our strong client portfolio reflects our ability to deliver seamless travel solutions for business, leisure, and group travel needs. Some of our valued partners include Goodyear, Rovema, Pascual PharmaCorp, Federal Pharmaceuticals Inc., San Roque Human Resources Corporation, G2 Ocean, American Eye Center (AEC), Trends Technology, Indiana Aerospace University, Sinoma, Move It Transport Group, Asiopro, KEPI, Top Movers Worldwide Inc., Unioquorn Strategies, Varsity, and Kidsmile Pediatric Dental Clinic, among many others. The trust of our corporate clients is a testament to our consistency, professionalism, and ability to adapt to every travel need — from individual bookings to large-scale corporate events.

Celebrity and Influencer Collaborations

Gladex Travel and Tours is proud to connect with more travelers and bring the Gladex experience closer to Filipinos through collaborations with celebrities and social media influencers who embody adventure, lifestyle, family values, and authentic storytelling. Among the notable personalities we’ve partnered with are Kiray Celis, a renowned actress and comedian known for her versatility and engaging lifestyle content; Banessa Raya, a digital content creator and lifestyle influencer who inspires with her authentic storytelling; Vishnu, a travel and lifestyle influencer showcasing breathtaking destinations that spark wanderlust; Gladys Reyes, a multi-awarded actress and celebrity mom who shares relatable family stories; Christian Bables, an acclaimed actor and youth inspiration celebrated for his impactful roles and advocacies; and Christian Antolin, a popular TikTok creator known for his comedic skits and relatable Filipino-themed content. These partnerships go beyond mere promotion — they are about sharing real travel experiences that inspire more Filipinos to explore and create unforgettable memories with Gladex. As our ambassadors, they are more than just endorsers; they are storytellers who bring the magic of every Gladex journey to life.

Watch Some of Their Testimonies Here:

Facebook Video Link

Real Stories: Clients Share Their Memorable Experiences

While awards and recognition speak volumes, nothing speaks louder than the voices of satisfied clients. Many Gladex customers have shared their stories of seamless trips, smooth bookings, and unforgettable travel moments. From families who have taken advantage of the Buy One, Take One deals to corporate groups enjoying the perfect team-building getaway, Gladex’s clients have consistently praised the agency for its exceptional service and commitment to quality.

One client shared, “Gladex made our corporate trip so smooth and hassle-free. From the moment we started planning, they handled everything. We could focus on the experience instead of logistics.”

Such testimonials highlight how Gladex goes above and beyond to ensure that every trip is not only enjoyable but also stress-free.

Shaping the Future of Digital and Ethical Travel

Gladex is shaping the future of travel in the Philippines by embracing sustainability and ethical practices. By partnering with eco-conscious organizations and promoting sustainable options, the agency aims to minimize its ecological footprint. Through digital innovation and responsible travel, Gladex is setting a new standard for accessible, ethical travel that preserves beautiful destinations for future generations.

Our Accreditations & Partnerships

Gladex Travel and Tours is backed by strong industry accreditations and trusted affiliations, ensuring every client enjoys safe, secure, and high-quality travel services.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Accredited – Recognized by the Philippine government as a legitimate and professional travel agency.

Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Affiliate – Actively supporting and promoting Philippine tourism worldwide.

Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) Member – Part of the country’s premier organization of trusted travel agencies.

Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA) Member – Strengthening partnerships with top tour operators nationwide.

IATA (International Air Transport Association) Partnerships – Connected with global airline partners for seamless domestic and international bookings.

AirAsia Redstar Awardee Partner – Honored for excellence in customer service and travel booking performance.

Partnerships with Top Resorts, Airlines & Cruise Lines – Including Mandarin Nest Boracay, White Sand, and Costa Serena Cruise.

These accreditations and partnerships are proof of our credibility, reliability, and commitment to delivering only the best travel experiences to every Filipino.

About Gladex Travel and Tours

Gladex Travel and Tours is a leading travel agency in the Philippines, offering a range of travel services including individual, corporate, and group travel. With a strong focus on personalized service, reliability, and value for money, Gladex is committed to providing Filipinos with exceptional travel experiences. Known for its Buy One, Take One travel deals, award-winning service, and modern, digital-first approach, Gladex is reshaping the landscape of travel in the Philippines.

Media Contact

Glady Ann Javier Bolasa

CEO, Gladex Travel & Tours Corp.

Email: Inquiry@gladextours.com

Website

Facebook

TikTok

YouTube

Instagram