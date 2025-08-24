Baraca Capital Receives “Rising Star of the Year 2025” Award from Sobha Realty

Award Reflects Growing Global Influence

Chosen from thousands of brokers and agencies worldwide, Baraca Capital’s recognition highlights its values-driven approach rather than sheer volume. The firm’s success stems from its focus on long-term, sustainable property investments across key international markets such as Dubai, Bali, and Kurdistan. Baraca’s model has resonated with high-earning professionals and entrepreneurs seeking smarter, more structured ways to diversify their portfolios.

“We focus on building trust and offering long-term value, not just closing transactions. Our clients are looking for transparency and tailored advice in emerging markets,” says Asos Harsin, a partner at Baraca Capital.

A Unique Approach to Real Estate Advisory

Baraca Capital stands apart from traditional real estate brokers by acting as a licensed, independent advisory partner. Unlike agents who push inventory, Baraca focuses on a curated selection of projects based on rigorous criteria such as developer reputation, investor risk, and long-term rental yield. The firm provides end-to-end guidance, ensuring that clients navigate legal and structural requirements effectively.

The firm’s investor-first approach has proven successful, especially with professionals from Europe, where local investment options may be limited or overly regulated.

Building Partnerships with Developers

Sobha Realty’s “Rising Star” award underscores Baraca’s growing relationship with top-tier developers. Through its expert guidance, Baraca has played a key role in helping clients secure properties in Sobha’s premium developments, including luxury waterfront residences and architecturally designed towers.

According to Sobha representatives, Baraca Capital stood out for its professionalism and ability to deliver clear, data-backed advice. “Baraca’s commitment to client results and transparent processes aligns perfectly with our values,” said a representative from Sobha Realty.

A Client-Focused Success Story

The award was accepted by Baraca Capital’s Dubai-based partners, who expressed their gratitude to the firm’s clients and development partners. “This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us,” said Asos Harsin. “Our success is rooted in building transparent, lasting relationships with developers like Sobha, who deliver on their promises.”

Harsin added, “The clients we work with are professionals who value clarity and foresight. Their success, alongside the success of developers like Sobha, is what makes our growth possible.”

Looking Ahead

As demand for cross-border investment strategies grows, Baraca Capital is expanding its global presence. The firm is committed to enhancing its offerings with increased client support tools, legal services, and local insights. With rising interest from professionals seeking smarter investment strategies, Baraca continues to position itself as a trusted advisor in international property markets.

About Baraca Capital

Baraca Capital is an independent international real estate advisory firm specializing in helping clients build high-performing, long-term property portfolios across emerging markets. With a focus on data-driven strategies and transparency, Baraca Capital offers expert guidance and personalized services tailored to each investor’s specific goals and financial needs.

For more information, visit www.baracacapital.com .

Media Contact

Spike Joore

COO, Baraca Capital

Email: hello@baracacapital.com

Website: www.baracacapital.com

LinkedIn: Baraca Capital LinkedIn