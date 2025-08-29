Diginetics Introduces Net30 Program to Help Businesses Build Credit and Lower Software Costs

Diginetics Launches Groundbreaking Net30 Program to Empower Small Businesses

Diginetics, a cutting-edge technology consulting and system integration firm, has announced the launch of its Net30 program, aimed at helping businesses lower their software costs and build a solid credit history. The new offering consolidates multiple software subscriptions into a single payment, providing businesses with a streamlined solution that not only reduces monthly expenses but also supports credit-building efforts to help businesses qualify for future loans.

Founded in 2023, Diginetics has quickly established itself as a leader in customized software development, web, mobile, game, and animation services. The company’s latest initiative represents a major shift in how businesses can manage their software expenditures while improving their financial standing.

A Unique Approach to Software and Business Growth

Most businesses today rely on multiple software subscriptions, from project management tools to accounting systems, which can create financial strain and hinder growth. Many companies struggle with fragmented tools and high recurring costs, making it difficult to plan for the future. Diginetics’ Net30 program is designed to address these challenges by allowing businesses to consolidate their software payments and pay on a Net30 basis, transforming the way they manage finances.

The core benefit of this program is its ability to reduce monthly costs by consolidating software subscriptions into a single payment. Additionally, by using software that businesses are already familiar with and trust, the program enables businesses to build a positive credit history,making their business lendable. This is essential for obtaining loans, expanding operations, and achieving long-term success.

“We understand the financial pressures small businesses face, especially when it comes to managing software subscriptions. Our Net30 program provides an immediate solution to these challenges by reducing costs and helping businesses improve their credit standing, which can open doors for future growth,” said Jasmine Singh, CEO of Diginetics.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 Annual Business Survey (data surveyed in 2022), 49.3% of employer business owners were first-time owners. Many of them,first generation business owners that are still learning about credit and using their own money to fund their businesses.

How the Net30 Program Works

The Net30 program allows businesses to use the software they already rely on, consolidating their payments into a single, predictable monthly payment with Net30 invoicing terms. This not only simplifies the financial management of software but also gives businesses an opportunity to build credit through timely payments.

By streamlining software payment processes and providing the tools to create a positive credit history, Diginetics is offering businesses the flexibility and financial freedom needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive market. With this initiative, Diginetics is addressing pain points of fragmented software subscriptions and helping companies take control of their financial future.

Diginetics: Empowering Businesses to Achieve Their Potential

At the heart of Diginetics’ mission is the belief that every business deserves the opportunity to succeed. Unlike traditional software companies that lock businesses into rigid contracts, Diginetics offers flexible solutions that cater to the unique needs of each client. By offering a pathway to financial stability through its Net30 program, Diginetics is ensuring that businesses not only save money but also set themselves up for long-term success.

As the company continues to grow, Diginetics remains committed to providing innovative, data-driven solutions that empower businesses with the tools they need to succeed. The Net30 program is just one example of how Diginetics is changing the landscape of business operations and finance, creating a new model for financial stability and growth in the tech industry.

About Diginetics

Diginetics is a technology consulting and system integration firm based in Salt Lake City, Utah and a location in York, South Carolina. Founded in 2023, Diginetics specializes in providing innovative software development solutions across agency,web, mobile, AI,game, and animation services. The company is dedicated to helping businesses streamline operations, improve profitability, and consolidate their software into a unified platform that delivers data-driven insights for better decision-making. Diginetics’ mission is to empower businesses to grow, build credit, and achieve financial stability.

