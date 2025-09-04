Net Branding Limited, a leading digital marketing agency based in Auckland, has announced the integration of Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) into its service offerings. This update reflects a strategic response to the growing influence of generative AI search engines, such as Google’s Gemini, ChatGPT, and Perplexity AI, which are transforming how users discover and interact with online content.

Generative Engine Optimisation focuses on optimising website content specifically for AI search models that generate responses by synthesising information from multiple sources. Unlike traditional SEO, which primarily targets ranking improvements through backlinks and keyword optimisation, GEO emphasises content credibility, structured formatting, and semantic relevance to ensure inclusion in AI-generated answers and overviews.

As AI-driven search tools become more prevalent, GEO addresses the shift in how brands are found online. It aligns content with the E-E-A-T principles—Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness—and employs advanced techniques like JSON-LD schema implementation and answer-first content structuring. These methods help AI models efficiently capture and present relevant information to users.

Net Branding has embedded GEO practices into its digital marketing workflows. The agency utilises cutting-edge tools such as Google Natural Language Processing, ChatGPT, and Surfer SEO to enhance content structure and entity salience. This approach has resulted in notable client successes, including rapid citation in AI-generated responses and high search rankings for new domains without relying on backlinks.

The agency’s GEO strategy benefits a wide range of clients, including small businesses, by increasing visibility in AI-powered search results. While primarily targeting generative AI engines, GEO also complements traditional SEO by producing semantically rich and well-structured content.

Businesses interested in adapting to the evolving search environment and leveraging GEO can contact Net Branding Limited to explore tailored optimisation solutions.

﻿﻿