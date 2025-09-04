Legal Battle Begins as 4chan Takes Ofcom to U.S. Court

Lawyers for online forums 4chan and Kiwi Farms have filed a lawsuit in Washington, D.C., seeking to block the UK communications regulator Ofcom from enforcing the Online Safety Act against U.S.-based platforms.

The complaint argues that Ofcom has no authority to impose UK law on American companies or citizens. “American citizens do not surrender our constitutional rights just because Ofcom sends us an e-mail,” said Preston Byrne of Byrne & Storm, the firm representing the platforms.

Ofcom’s Position

Ofcom responded by reiterating that the law applies to any service with a UK user base, regardless of where the platform is headquartered. Under the Act, companies with significant UK traffic or those targeting UK users must comply with content and safety obligations.

The regulator said it continues to investigate 4chan for failing to provide requested information and has provisionally considered a £20,000 fine with daily penalties. It has also contacted Kiwi Farms about conducting a risk assessment of illegal content.

The lawsuit claims Ofcom has been using threats of fines, legal referrals, and even criminal penalties to pressure U.S. companies. The filing asks the court to declare Ofcom’s demands unconstitutional under the First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendments, and to issue a permanent injunction barring enforcement in the United States.

Ronald Coleman of the Coleman Law Firm, also representing the plaintiffs, said his clients were defending the rights of all Americans: “We have asked the Court to confirm that Ofcom has no authority to impose or enforce unconstitutional UK laws on American soil.”

A History of Controversy

Both 4chan and Kiwi Farms have long been linked to online controversies. 4chan has been central to conspiracy theories and harassment campaigns, while Kiwi Farms users have been associated with targeted trolling and harassment incidents. Both companies argue they operate fully within U.S. law, despite their reputations.

Author’s Opinion This case highlights a growing clash between national regulators and global online platforms. While the UK has every right to protect its citizens, trying to enforce its laws beyond its borders sets a dangerous precedent. At the same time, sites like 4chan and Kiwi Farms have a history of facilitating harmful behavior, and ignoring regulation altogether isn’t a responsible solution either. The real issue is that the internet doesn’t respect borders, but governments do. Without some form of international framework, these disputes will only multiply — and users will be caught in the crossfire.

Featured image credit: Ian Kennedy via Flickr

