Antonio Bernard Ma at Announces Launch of Artista Achievers Awards 2025

Your Fellow Dreamer: The Writer Who Carries Stories

Some people write to be remembered. Antonio Bernard Ma-at writes so others will never be forgotten. A Filipino author, anthologist, editor, and international journalist, Antonio has built a career not on self-promotion, but on carrying the voices of others into the light. His journey is proof that literature is not only about solitary creation—it is about listening, uplifting, and preserving human stories so they endure beyond their moment in time.

His earliest steps were humble. With little more than a dream and a camera, Antonio launched the Author’s Visitation Vlog, traveling across the scattered islands of the Philippines. He sat with authors in their homes, coffee shops, and even under the shade of trees, asking not only about the books they had written but also about the faith, sacrifice, and courage that gave life to their words. These were not mere interviews. They were intimate conversations, reminders that the roots of literature are planted in lived experiences.

“Every story is a map,” Antonio reflected. “And each map leads us back to the core of human truth—that no dream is too small, and no beginning too insignificant.”

From Islands to the World

That spirit of curiosity soon carried him beyond his homeland. When he joined Blossoms Journal International Magazine, his words began to cross oceans, reaching audiences in different nations and cultures. He discovered something profound in that journey: though humanity speaks in many tongues, the longing of the human heart is one.

“When we strip away our borders,” he wrote, “we find that people everywhere are driven by the same fire—the desire to create, to endure, and to matter.”

His writing became less about individual recognition and more about collective remembrance, a bridge between people who might otherwise never have known each other’s struggles and triumphs.

Recognition as Preservation

Antonio’s growing reputation also led him to co-found an award-giving body, where he later served as Vice President. For him, recognition has never been about prestige, but about preservation—the preservation of stories, achievements, and lives that might otherwise be overlooked. He has often said that awards do not make a person great, but they remind the world that greatness, once found, should be shared.

This belief guided him as he wrote about both the well-known and the unsung. He captured the brilliance of celebrities such as Vice Ganda, Marian Rivera, and Dingdong Dantes, but he focused less on their fame and more on the dreams that carried them to success. He chronicled the journeys of international journalists like Angela Kosta and Antonietta Micali, whose words bridge nations, and honored poets like Doc Penpen and Dorie Reyes Polo, whose verses give voice to the human soul. To Antonio, every story—whether born from a famous figure or an unknown dreamer—carries weight and deserves light.

A Global Media Voice



As Antonio’s work expanded, he became a prominent media figure, affiliated with over 200 international outlets, including Artista Magazine and the Hellenic Media Group. His work has appeared on Euro TV, SkyCable, Cignal, newspapers, and billboards, solidifying his role as a cultural ambassador whose influence spans nations and disciplines.

Champion of Literary Communities

Antonio has also been a leader in fostering literary communities worldwide. He serves as Event Director of Passion of Poetry, Co-Founder of the New Leaf Writing Community, and Administrator of Filipino Poets in Blossoms. Through these roles, he inspires and oversees more than 170,000 writers globally, creating spaces where emerging and established voices collaborate, build, and grow together.

In these spaces, he does more than organize. He listens, mentors, and builds bridges, creating platforms where emerging voices stand shoulder to shoulder with established poets. His influence has made these communities not only gatherings of writers but living ecosystems of creativity and support.

Building Global Movements

Antonio’s vision for collaboration was also central to the Member Art Pix Prompt Grand Competition, launched in 2023. Serving as Executive Director, he guided a groundbreaking contest that united more than five thousand poets worldwide in a fusion of visual art and poetry. Weekly challenges pushed participants to new creative heights, culminating in a finale judged by an esteemed international panel. Under his leadership, the competition became more than an event—it became a movement, a global showcase of diversity, artistry, and unity.

Founder of Artista Achievers Awards 2025

Antonio’s commitment to recognition and cultural celebration has now taken its grandest form in the creation of the Artista Achievers Awards 2025. As Founder, alongside co-founders Mardy Buniol Planas and Miramor Garchitorena, he is leading preparations for an event scheduled on November 30, 2025 at The Heritage Hotel Manila.

More than a ceremony, the Artista Achievers Awards is envisioned as a legacy platform, celebrating achievers, artists, and humanitarian leaders from around the world. It will also mark the official launch of Artista Magazine’s Achievers Edition, cementing Antonio’s dual vision as both journalist and cultural organizer. For him, this is not simply about awarding success—it is about giving permanence to stories of courage, creativity, and compassion.

Honors and Distinctions



Antonio has been recognized by prestigious institutions across Asia, including being named Author of the Year at the Asia Pacific Luminaire Awards in 2023. He has also received honors at the Asia’s Icon Golden Awards and Asia’s Humanitarian Awards for his advocacy. His work continues to solidify his reputation as one of the Philippines’ leading literary figures.

Antonio’s writing is lyrical and accessible, focused on resilience, compassion, and the power of dreams. He believes that every person is a library of stories meant to be shared, seeing literature as a living movement that connects people across time and space.

A Legacy in Motion

Antonio Bernard Ma-at continues his mission with the same humility that guided him from the start. Through his writing, journalism, and community-building efforts, he amplifies the voices of poets, achievers, and unsung heroes, ensuring their stories endure.

“I am not just telling stories,” he says. “I am carrying them. And in carrying them, I hope to remind every reader that their story, too, is worth telling.”

Antonio’s life proves that true greatness lies in uplifting others. As a multi-awarded literary visionary and cultural bridge-builder, his work preserves humanity’s stories for future generations.

About Antonio Bernard Ma-at

Antonio Bernard Ma-at is a Filipino author, journalist, and cultural advocate dedicated to amplifying human stories and preserving the legacy of unsung heroes. As Chief Editor of Artista Magazine and Founder of the Artista Achievers Awards 2025, his work spans continents, shaping both the literary world and global media.

Media Contact

Antonio Bernard Ma-at

Author, Artista Achievers Awards and Artista Magazine

Email: antoniobernardmaat@email.com

Website: Artista Film Productions

Facebook: Antonio Bernard Ma-at

Instagram: @author_antonio