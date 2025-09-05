Championing Dreams of Children with Brian Hamilton – Giving 700 Laptops to Kids

Adrian Martinca: Founder of Technology For The Future, Co-Founder of Kids Dreams Matter

More than 700 children received free laptops and over 2,000 families gathered to celebrate hope and possibility at the launch of the OPEN Doors Challenge, the first national event of the OPEN Doors Movement through Technology For The Future . At the heart of this historic gathering was Brian Hamilton, who through the Brian Hamilton Foundation stood not just as a supporter, but as a Champion of Dreams.

OPEN Doors Challenge Event Highlight Video: Watch Here

In partnership with Adrian Martinca, founder of Technology For The Future , this event was not simply about laptops or numbers alone. The partnership was about something far greater: legacy. The freedom to dream, the inheritance of opportunity, and the courage to believe that the next generation can shape their own destiny. Brian Hamilton embodies this belief. A successful entrepreneur who sold America’s first fintech company, Brian chose not the easy path of pursuing more wealth, but the harder and nobler path — to use his success to build people, not just profits.

Through the Brian Hamilton Foundation and Inmates to Entrepreneurs , he has created pathways of hope for former inmates, underserved communities, and now, for children whose futures depend on access and opportunity. His decision to invest in dreams rather than dollars defines what true legacy looks like.

“True champions are not remembered for what they accumulate, but for what they sacrifice,” said Adrian Martinca, technologist and founder of Technology For The Future and the OPEN Doors Movement. “When I met Brian, we shared our passion for technology and entrepreneurship — and how, when used with vision, technology can free children to control their own destiny. That is freedom.”

The urgency has never been greater. According to the CDC, more than 1.6 million American children attempted suicide in 2022. Social media has fueled rising levels of depression, anxiety, and hopelessness. At the same time, AI and automation are projected to displace up to 30% of jobs by 2030 (McKinsey). The very inheritance once promised to children — a better life through education and hard work — is being stripped away.

This is the defining challenge of our time. Leaders like Brian Hamilton show us the way forward: choosing compassion over comfort, legacy over profit, and the courage to open doors for those who would otherwise be left behind. Dreams are the doorway to meaningful connections and the essence of what makes us human. It is our visions and our ability to shape destiny that determine how we live our lives.

Brian believes deeply in volunteerism, in creating opportunities, and in reminding us that we are one family as a people. His commitment shows the world that kindness and compassion matter — that we truly do care about one another. He inspires children and families alike to build a better world through service, connection, and love.

That is why our mission with Technology For The Future , and Kids Dreams Matter is more important now than ever. As technology accelerates and deepens the divide between children, families, and their freedom to build the future, it is people like Brian Hamilton that the world needs. People willing to be Champions of Dreams, ensuring that children’s voices and visions guide how we open doors to the future. His story reminds us that our children are the common ground for uniting the world — and the open door to a future where all people can live with dignity, laugh with joy, and love their lives with freedom and hope.

As Brian Hamilton himself has said, “At the end of the day, it’s not about what we own or what we build for ourselves. It’s about how we help each other, how we show kindness, and how we give children the chance to dream and shape the world they will inherit.”

Media Contact

Adrian Martinca

Founder of Technology For The Future

Co-Founder of Kids Dreams Matter

Phone: 1-833-781-7780

Email: press@t4tf.org

Website