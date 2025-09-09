DMR News

Football Stats Startup Challenges Multi-Million Company With Free Publication Of Blueprints

Sep 9, 2025

Prawn, the fresh startup from Eastern Europe with the international team, has announced its first hardware solution for recording football matches. But it is not on the shelf of the local store and does not pop out on the web page as an annoying ad. The users can literally obtain blueprints free of charge and craft it themselves.

Such an unusual decision is aimed at challenging the market that has been ignored and omitted by the big sports tech companies for years or even decades. Amateur football is miles and generations behind the professionals in the way players can assess their performance and improve — that is what Prawn dared to change. 

They have already entered the market with the PrawnApp that provides analytics for amateurs who record their match performance and upload the video. Powered by an AI, this system gives some key figures — goals, passes, dribbling attempts etc. — and, which is important, some tips for improvement. The service can be also used as a platform for creating highlights thanks to its ability to combine footage from different angles. The app is easy to try: each user is granted one month free of charge.  

In this field Prawn faces some obvious competition. Other companies have released their own vision of prone holders for recording matches which is not much of a difference in functionality to what the Polish startup gives away for free on their Instagram page for following and tagging a friend. But there is a difference — the price tag. 

Prawn developers, passionate football players and fans themselves, know exactly what the amateur footballers want — affordable tech for capturing their games and great service for analytics and improvement. That is exactly what PRAWNER (that is how the phone holder is labeled) and PrawnApp are about. 

The company has already proven that its ideas resonate with the players and sports industry: the initiative to create a global map of available pitches was mentioned 152 times in U.S., European and even Indian media, and their web page was visited by thousands of people within a couple of weeks. The Polish startup promotes its vision with a simple principle: those who love football and want to be better at it should not pay more, but play more.

