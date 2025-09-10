BEXST Announces New Line of Performance Sunglasses for Active Lifestyles

BEXST Elevates Active Eyewear for Every Adventure

BEXST, a brand born from the passion and determination of mountain bikers, continues to push boundaries with the launch of its new sunglasses line. These high-performance sunglasses are crafted for those who embrace the outdoors, live life on the move, and demand the best from their gear. The company has developed two new styles Nixie and Iktomi that cater to the unique needs of outdoor athletes and everyday adventurers alike.

At the heart of BEXST’s mission is the belief that eyewear should do more than just protect your eyes; it should enhance your performance. With the launch of the Nixie and Iktomi sunglasses, the brand is setting new standards in active sport eyewear.

Innovation in Every Lens: The Nixie Twin Lens Wraparound Sunglasses

The Nixie sunglasses feature an innovative twin-lens design that adapts to varying light conditions. The standard dark lens is perfect for bright days, while the photochromic Revo red mirror lens adjusts to different lighting, ensuring optimal visibility no matter where your adventures take you. With a sleek matte black and grey TR90 frame and matte black temples, the Nixie sunglasses offer both durability and style in one package.

The Nixie sunglasses were specifically designed for athletes who demand versatility. Whether you’re cycling, running, or hiking, these glasses feature a no-slip nose grip that stays secure even during the most intense activities. The two lens options allow for seamless transitions from bright, sunny conditions to shaded trails, making them a must-have for any active individual.

Unmatched Style and Clarity with the Iktomi Wraparound Sunglasses

The Iktomi sunglasses bring superior visual performance and style to the forefront, featuring a supreme fit and a full-wrapped frame that hugs the contours of your face. With a matte black TR90 frame and matte red tips, these glasses combine a sleek, sporty design with advanced technology. Featuring TAC polarized lenses and a Revo multi-color red mirror finish, the Iktomi sunglasses provide 100% UV protection while enhancing visual clarity by eliminating glare.

The Iktomi sunglasses are perfect for anyone who spends time outdoors, whether you’re conquering a mountain trail or enjoying a day at the beach. The advanced lenses provide crystal-clear vision, even in bright sunlight or reflective environments. Like the Nixie sunglasses, the Iktomi model is designed to withstand the rigors of active life, offering both comfort and durability.

A Legacy of Adventure The BEXST Philosophy

BEXST was born from a father and son’s mountain biking trip in Vail, Colorado, in 2012. During the ride, the duo realized that while many brands catered to the mountain biking community, there was a gap in offering high-performance gear that truly embodied the spirit of adventure.

The brand evolved from this realization, first as JBX and later as BEXST, with the introduction of their legendary mascot, the BEXST. The mascot, a symbol of strength and resilience, embodies the very spirit that drives the brand forward: the relentless pursuit of excellence.

BEXST’s mission is clear to provide athletes, adventurers, and everyday doers with eyewear that empowers them to push their limits. From mountain bikers to beachgoers, BEXST sunglasses are built to keep pace with life in motion.

Building a Community of Adventurers

At its core, BEXST is more than just a sunglasses brand, it’s a community. The brand’s tagline, “Live the BEXST Life,” is an invitation to join a movement of individuals who live life to the fullest, challenge their limits, and embrace the outdoors.

BEXST continues to inspire and support a community of adventurers with products designed to enhance their experiences and encourage them to achieve new personal bests. Whether you’re on the trail, at the gym, or simply enjoying the outdoors, BEXST sunglasses are crafted to keep up with you.

A Unique Identity The Meaning Behind BEXST

The name BEXST is more than just a brand; it represents the strength, resilience, and relentless energy that define the company and its products. Inspired by the mythical creatures that embody strength and overcoming challenges, BEXST sunglasses serve as a reminder to conquer obstacles and live boldly.

By naming each pair of sunglasses after mythical creatures, BEXST transforms symbols of limitation into reminders of triumph. Each name represents a victory over self-doubt, a tribute to pushing past the barriers that hold us back.

About BEXST

BEXST is an active lifestyle brand dedicated to providing high-performance eyewear for adventurers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts. The company designs and manufactures sunglasses that combine technical precision with modern style, offering durability and clarity in every pair. Born from the passion of mountain biking, BEXST celebrates the spirit of adventure and the pursuit of personal excellence.

Media Contacts

Bob Baker

Co-Founder, BEXST

Loren Baker

Co-Founder, BEXST

Email: customerservice@bexst.com

Website: BEXST

Facebook: @bexst.life

Instagram: @bexst.life

TikTok: @bexst.life