ArcelorMittal Liberia Expands with Historic Ore Concentrator Inauguration

ArcelorMittal’s Phase II Expansion Marks a New Chapter

Liberia witnessed a milestone as President Joseph Nyuma Boakai joined ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi N. Mittal to inaugurate West Africa’s largest and most technologically advanced iron ore concentrator in Tokadeh, Nimba County.

The $1.8 billion project represents the centerpiece of ArcelorMittal Liberia’s Phase II expansion, which quadruples annual production capacity from 5 million tonnes to 20 million tonnes. The state-of-the-art concentrator upgrades lower-grade ore into premium magnetite concentrate, boosting both output and efficiency.

“This achievement is a testament to our long-term commitment to Liberia,” said Mr. Mittal during the ceremony. “By increasing production fourfold, we reaffirm our belief in Liberia’s growth, its people, and its promise.”

The expansion includes the rehabilitation of the 243-kilometer railway linking Tokadeh to the Port of Buchanan and the construction of a deep-water pier equipped with advanced ore-handling systems. These upgrades modernize Liberia’s logistics backbone, opening new opportunities for both domestic and regional trade.

President Boakai highlighted the national impact: “This expansion tells the world that Liberia is ready for investment, ready for jobs, ready for prosperity. Thousands of jobs have been created, and more than 1,000 permanent positions are emerging. This project proves that our economy is rising, and our people are rising with it.”

ArcelorMittal Liberia employs nearly 9,000 people, 81 percent of whom are Liberians. With Phase II operations, that figure is expected to grow further. The company’s Advanced Vocational Training Center in Yekepa continues to produce skilled technicians and mining professionals, equipping young Liberians with the expertise needed for leadership roles in the sector.

Beyond mining operations, ArcelorMittal Liberia contributes to education, healthcare, and small-business development in host communities across Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa counties. Renovated schools, upgraded clinics, and support for entrepreneurs form part of a long-term strategy to ensure that growth reaches everyday citizens.

“Investing in infrastructure and communities is just as important as our mining operations,” noted the company’s CEO. “Our mission is to help build a stronger Liberia, creating jobs, improving public services, and leaving a legacy of sustainable growth for generations to come.”

ArcelorMittal Liberia received the award for Best Mining Company in Liberia of 2025 from Best of Best Review. The recognition highlights the company’s leadership, sustainability efforts, and transformative role in national development.

Elias Shoniyin, CEO of ADMA, emphasized the significance of this recognition: “The award reflects ArcelorMittal Liberia’s contribution to job creation, infrastructure development, and economic recovery. It acknowledges the company’s role in shaping Liberia into a competitive player in the global mining industry.”

Looking ahead, ArcelorMittal is exploring options to expand annual capacity to 30 million tonnes and develop Direct Reduction Iron (DRI)-grade concentrate, a critical input for low-carbon steelmaking. This aligns Liberia with global decarbonization efforts, positioning the country as a future supplier for green steel production.

The concentrator’s commissioning has not only reinforced Liberia’s place in global mining but also marked a turning point in the country’s post-conflict recovery. With billions in investment, thousands of jobs, and modernized infrastructure, Liberia is moving from being resource-rich to opportunity-rich.

ArcelorMittal Liberia, a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal, the world’s leading steel and mining company, has operated in Liberia since 2006. As the nation’s largest private-sector employer and a leading taxpayer, the company is committed to responsible mining, workforce development, and sustainable community investment.

