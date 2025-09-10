Randi Woodward Larsen Announces Award-Winning Book

A Story that Celebrates Wonder

Award-winning and best-selling author Randi Woodward Larsen has released Moonlight and Wishes, a modern-day fable for children ages 4–8. The book, which explores the whimsical journey of wishes and imagination, has already earned a Gold level recognition from the Mom’s Choice Awards and a five-star review from Readers’ Favorite, affirming its resonance with parents, educators, and young readers alike.

Available through major retailers, Amazon and Barnes & Noble, each purchase of Moonlight and Wishes contributes to the Make-A-Wish Orange County & The Inland Empire (OCIE), further linking the book’s theme of hope and dreams with tangible impact in the lives of children.

A Modern Fable for Young Minds

Moonlight and Wishes delves into the magical journey of wishes—where they go when cast upon the night sky, how they influence the Moon’s phases, and what must unfold for a wish to come true. Through gentle storytelling and evocative illustrations, the book balances vulnerability and courage, guiding young readers into a realm where imagination is celebrated and safeguarded. The story weaves together classic folklore traditions with a fresh perspective, encouraging children to engage with the intangible magic of wishing while emphasizing the importance of persistence and belief.

Larsen’s storytelling approach encourages curiosity and wonder, countering an era where smartphones and electronics increasingly occupy children’s time. It offers a gateway for young minds to explore the deeper themes of resilience and imagination.

Recognition and Accomplishments

The book’s Gold Award from the Mom’s Choice Awards places Moonlight and Wishes among a select group of children’s literature honored for excellence in family-friendly storytelling. Additionally, Readers’ Favorite, a global platform recognizing literary merit, awarded the book a five-star review, validating its widespread appeal. The alignment with the mission of the Make-A-Wish Foundation adds another layer of significance to the project. Every book purchased supports this important cause, helping grant wishes for children facing life-threatening challenges.

Inspiration Through Imagination

Albert Einstein once said, “Imagination is more important than knowledge,” a sentiment mirrored in Moonlight and Wishes. The book emphasizes the importance of creativity, especially during early childhood when imagination provides a lens through which children interact with the mysteries of the world. Larsen herself is passionate about fostering resilience through imagination. “Quitters never win, and winners never quit,” she often says, a perspective she weaves into her stories, helping children understand perseverance in ways that are accessible to their developmental stages.

Themes of Strength and Belief

Drawing inspiration from beloved works like Winnie the Pooh, Moonlight and Wishes introduces children to lessons about bravery, intelligence, and inner strength. As A. A. Milne wrote, “You are braver than you believe, smarter than you think, stronger than you seem, and loved more than you know.” These messages of self-confidence and kindness transcend the story, helping children internalize important values and life skills.

A Voice in Children’s Literature

Randi Woodward Larsen stands out in the world of children’s literature not only for her accolades but for how her stories blend creativity with purpose. By connecting her book to a charitable cause, she bridges the gap between storytelling and community care, positioning herself as a unique voice in the industry. Her commitment to promoting values of courage, kindness, and hope enriches her work, making it a valuable resource for young readers and their families.

Larsen’s diverse background adds a unique depth to her storytelling. Before becoming a celebrated author, she was a Disneyland tour guide in her early 20s and a professional storyteller in her 40s, sharing fairytales, folktales, and myths with children and adults alike. Her storytelling career took her around the Globe to Mexico, Hawaii, Australia, and Canada, where she captivated audiences at major corporations such as I.T. Hartford, Apple, and Kentucky Fried Chicken. Larsen also taught “The Art of Storytelling” at Saddleback Community College, inspiring others to use the power of stories to connect and inspire.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Social Ecology from the University of California, Irvine, and post-graduate certificates in Dream Coaching and Spiritual Direction, Larsen brings both creativity and academic rigor to her work. This blend of experience and education further strengthens her ability to weave complex themes into accessible stories for children.

Looking Toward the Future

Moonlight and Wishes represents the first step in Larsen’s broader mission to create stories that inspire awe, curiosity, and compassion. In an age of increasing digital distractions, her focus on timeless themes seeks to preserve a child’s sense of wonder. Reflecting on her own philosophy, she says, “You’ve got three choices in life: Give up, give in, or give it all you’ve got.” This mindset shapes her creative journey, as she continues to inspire young readers and expand the reach of her storytelling.

About Randi Woodward Larsen

