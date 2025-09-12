Google CEO Praises Trump After Antitrust Dispute Resolved

At a White House dinner with tech executives, President Donald Trump congratulated Google CEO Sundar Pichai and co-founder Sergey Brin on Alphabet’s recent win in a landmark antitrust case.

“Well, you had a very good day yesterday,” Trump told Pichai. “Google had a very good day yesterday. Do you want to talk about that big day you had yesterday?”

Alphabet’s Big Market Day

Earlier this week, Alphabet added $230 billion to its market capitalization after avoiding a company breakup. The Department of Justice had accused Google of maintaining an illegal monopoly in internet search since 2020. While the court acknowledged monopolistic practices last year, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected the harshest penalties this week, allowing Alphabet shares to soar.

“I’m glad it’s over,” Pichai replied, prompting laughter from guests. He added that the administration’s “constructive dialogue” had helped move the case to resolution.

Pichai on AI and U.S. Leadership

Pichai used the moment to highlight artificial intelligence, calling it “one of the most transformative moments of our lifetimes.” He praised the administration’s America’s AI Action Plan, launched in July, which outlines 90 federal policy actions to accelerate innovation, build AI infrastructure, and secure U.S. leadership abroad.

The plan also includes an executive order restricting “Woke AI” or ideological frameworks such as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from being embedded into government-supported AI models.

Google remains in separate talks with Trump’s lawyers over the president’s lawsuit against YouTube, which stems from the platform’s suspension of his accounts after the January 6 Capitol riot.

Pichai also joined First Lady Melania Trump earlier Thursday at an AI Education Taskforce event before attending the dinner.

At one point, Trump interrupted Pichai’s remarks with a pointed reminder: “Biden was the one who prosecuted that lawsuit, you know that right?” referring to the search monopoly case. The case, however, originated under Trump’s first administration. Pichai did not correct him.

Author’s Opinion Alphabet may have avoided its harshest penalty, but its troubles are far from over. Google’s dominance in search and AI guarantees it will remain under heavy scrutiny, regardless of court outcomes or presidential praise. The public perception of Big Tech power won’t shift overnight, and lawmakers from both parties will likely keep pushing for tougher oversight. For all of Pichai’s relief at the dinner table, Google’s “big day” is just another chapter in an ongoing battle.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

