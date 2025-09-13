DMR News

Reddit and Ziff Davis Support Effort to Keep AI From Breaking the Internet

ByDayne Lee

Sep 13, 2025

Artificial intelligence may be reshaping the internet, but it is also straining its foundation: information. Chatbots consume vast amounts of web content, yet there is still no consistent way to compensate the original creators. Without one, the flow of reliable information could dry up, weakening the very AI systems built on it.

Introducing the RSL Standard

A new initiative called the Real Simple Licensing (RSL) Standard proposes a framework for websites and creators to set licensing terms for their content. The system, modeled after RSS, would allow publishers to specify how their articles, videos, datasets, and images can be used by AI models.

The project is backed by a wide range of publishers and platforms, including Reddit, Yahoo!, Ziff Davis, People, Medium, WikiHow, Quora, and Adweek. Creators can join the RSL Collective for free, where they can set usage terms and track potential earnings.

Why It Matters

So far, no AI company has formally agreed to adopt the RSL Standard, but co-founders Eckart Walther and Doug Leeds say interest is growing. They argue that widespread adoption will pressure companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google to follow through.

Reddit has already signed AI licensing deals, including a $60 million agreement with Google and another undisclosed deal with OpenAI. Still, CEO Steve Huffman says RSL offers a fairer approach since flat fees don’t reflect how often AI tools use the platform’s content.

Ziff Davis, which owns PCMag, has gone further by suing OpenAI, claiming the company ignored instructions not to crawl its websites. “Widespread adoption of the RSL Standard will protect the integrity of original work and accelerate a mutually beneficial framework for publishers and AI providers,” said Ziff Davis CEO Vivek Shah.

Walther compares Cloudflare’s access system to a bouncer checking if someone can enter. RSL, he says, adds another step: setting the conditions of entry, like showing an ID. The nonprofit structure, Leeds adds, is designed to ensure the system serves publishers rather than investors.

What The Author Thinks

If AI is allowed to expand unchecked without standardized licensing, creators risk being cut out of the digital economy entirely. RSL is not perfect, but it’s a much-needed push to balance innovation with fairness. Without it, the internet risks becoming an ecosystem where AI companies profit while those generating the content are left with nothing.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

