France Confirms Apple Alerted Victims of Fresh Spyware Attacks

Apple has alerted a number of users that their devices were targeted in a spyware campaign, according to French authorities.

France Confirms Alerts

The country’s national cybersecurity response unit confirmed Thursday that Apple sent out new threat notifications on September 3. The alerts warned that at least one device linked to an iCloud account “has been targeted and would be potentially compromised.”

It remains unclear how many individuals were affected in France or elsewhere, which spyware was used, or when the attempted intrusions began.

Apple’s Ongoing Notifications

Apple did not immediately provide further comment. The company periodically issues such notifications to warn victims and recommends that they seek assistance from Access Now’s digital security lab. In recent months, Apple has alerted individuals in Iran, Europe, India, and dozens of other countries about mercenary spyware activity.

France is no stranger to high-profile incidents. President Emmanuel Macron reportedly changed phones in 2021 after his device was believed to have been targeted with NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware.

What The Author Thinks Spyware attacks targeting politicians, journalists, and citizens alike reveal how fragile digital security really is. Apple’s warnings help, but they also underscore a troubling reality: the world’s most secure devices are not invulnerable. Without stronger international rules on spyware use, we’ll keep seeing governments and private actors exploit these tools in ways that erode public trust in technology.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

