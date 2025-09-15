DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Europe Latest Newsbreak Technology

France Confirms Apple Alerted Victims of Fresh Spyware Attacks

ByDayne Lee

Sep 15, 2025

France Confirms Apple Alerted Victims of Fresh Spyware Attacks

Apple has alerted a number of users that their devices were targeted in a spyware campaign, according to French authorities.

France Confirms Alerts

The country’s national cybersecurity response unit confirmed Thursday that Apple sent out new threat notifications on September 3. The alerts warned that at least one device linked to an iCloud account “has been targeted and would be potentially compromised.”

It remains unclear how many individuals were affected in France or elsewhere, which spyware was used, or when the attempted intrusions began.

Apple’s Ongoing Notifications

Apple did not immediately provide further comment. The company periodically issues such notifications to warn victims and recommends that they seek assistance from Access Now’s digital security lab. In recent months, Apple has alerted individuals in Iran, Europe, India, and dozens of other countries about mercenary spyware activity.

France is no stranger to high-profile incidents. President Emmanuel Macron reportedly changed phones in 2021 after his device was believed to have been targeted with NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware.

What The Author Thinks

Spyware attacks targeting politicians, journalists, and citizens alike reveal how fragile digital security really is. Apple’s warnings help, but they also underscore a troubling reality: the world’s most secure devices are not invulnerable. Without stronger international rules on spyware use, we’ll keep seeing governments and private actors exploit these tools in ways that erode public trust in technology.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Costco Rejects Lululemon Trademark Claims Over Alleged Dupe Sales
Sep 15, 2025 Hilary Ong
European Central Bank Keeps Rates Unchanged as Trade Tensions Persist
Sep 15, 2025 Hilary Ong
Upper Echelon Capital Achieves 5 Million in Business Financing Approvals
Sep 15, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801