Google to Shut Down Tables, Its Answer to Airtable

Google has confirmed it will sunset Google Tables, a work-tracking tool built to rival Airtable, by December 16, 2025.

End-of-Life Plans

In an email to users, Google advised them to migrate their data before the shutdown. The company suggested two main options: export workflows into Google Sheets, or move them into AppSheet, its no-code platform. AppSheet preserves formatting such as column types and relationships while offering advanced features like automations, permissions, and Workspace integrations.

From Early Success to Shutdown

Tables launched in 2020 through Google’s Area 120 incubator, promising to make project tracking easier through automation. It later graduated into Google Cloud and was officially added to the Workspace team, supporting use cases from project management to IT operations. Despite its growth, Tables followed the same path as many other Area 120 projects that were either cut or absorbed into other product areas when Google restructured in 2022 and 2023 to prioritize AI.

The app was originally developed by longtime Google employee Tim Gleason, who later transitioned to NotebookLM before announcing his retirement in 2024.

Google has positioned AppSheet as the natural successor to Tables. It introduced new data tools in 2023 that allow users to build custom apps and workflows without code, integrating many of the automation and tracking functions that once set Tables apart.

What The Author Thinks

The end of Google Tables highlights a long-standing problem with Google’s product strategy: useful niche tools rarely get the long-term support they deserve. While AppSheet might absorb many of the same features, companies and individuals who invested years into Tables now face another migration headache. The constant cycle of launches and shutdowns undermines trust and may push users to competitors that offer more stability.

Featured image credit: Greg Bulla via Unsplash

