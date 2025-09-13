Damaris Murray Launches Expert Health and Life Insurance Services for Families Across Multiple States

Protecting What Matters Most: The Role of a Dedicated Insurance Agent

In today’s world, navigating the complex landscape of health and life insurance can be overwhelming. That’s where Damaris Murray, a licensed health and life insurance agent with HealthMarkets, stands out. With over five years of experience in the insurance industry, Damaris is dedicated to helping individuals and families make confident decisions about their insurance coverage, enabling them to protect their health, wealth, and future.

As a wife, mother, and caregiver to her mother-in-law who has dementia, Damaris brings a personal understanding of the importance of being covered by the right insurance plan. “I’ve seen first-hand how some agents use confusing tactics, leaving people uncertain about their coverage,” she explains. “That’s why I’m committed to providing transparent, unbiased guidance so that families can make informed decisions without the stress.”

Damaris’s dedication to her clients is clear. She doesn’t just sell insurance; she educates individuals about the available options, helping them understand the importance of what they’re signing up for and how it will impact their long-term financial health.

The Power of Knowledge: Educating and Empowering Clients

What sets Damaris apart from many of her competitors is her commitment to education. “Buying insurance cannot change your life but it can prevent your lifestyle from being changed,” says Damaris, quoting Jack Ma. She is not just there to sell a product; she is there to empower clients to make the right decisions that will secure their financial future.

Through HealthMarkets, Damaris works with over 140 different carriers across the nation, allowing her to offer a wide range of health, life, and financial products that are tailored to each client’s unique needs. “Because I have access to so many carriers, I can remain completely objective, ensuring that the plans I recommend are the best fit for each individual’s specific situation.”

Additionally, Damaris is bilingual in English and Spanish, which further expands her ability to assist a broader range of clients, ensuring that no one is left behind due to a language barrier.

A Personal Touch: Building Trust and Long-Term Relationships

What truly differentiates Damaris is her commitment to personalized service. “When a client works with me, it’s just me. I don’t share their information with other agents, and I’m always available to answer questions or help with claims long after the sale is made,” she shares.

Damaris’s clients appreciate her transparency and willingness to go the extra mile to ensure that they feel comfortable with their coverage. Her goal is not only to sell insurance but to build long-lasting relationships that are rooted in trust and care.

Damaris with her family.

Providing Comprehensive Coverage and Financial Security

Whether it’s assisting with health insurance, life insurance, or helping clients save for the future, Damaris provides valuable guidance in every area of coverage. Her work is especially important as healthcare costs continue to rise, and families need more than just basic insurance to ensure their financial stability.

“Insurance can help share the cost of medical bills so that families aren’t stuck with the entire financial burden,” says Damaris. She helps clients access programs that can help reduce their monthly premiums and also highlights options such as life insurance policies that can be used during terminal or chronic illness.

Moreover, Damaris is passionate about helping clients grow their savings using tax-free, compound interest strategies, much like having a savings account on steroids. “It’s all about creating a plan that helps you and your family build financial security for the long run,” she says.

About Damaris Murray

Damaris Murray is a licensed Health and Life Insurance Agent with HealthMarkets, serving clients in Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Louisiana. With over five years of experience, Damaris is dedicated to educating clients about their options and helping them make informed decisions that protect their health and financial future. As a bilingual agent, Damaris is committed to offering accessible, unbiased guidance and personal service.

