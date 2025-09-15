Netty Awards Recognize Top AI & Software Development Agencies in the UK

Artificial intelligence has become a defining force across industries, and the UK is emerging as one of the world’s most dynamic hubs for AI innovation. The Netty Awards are proud to spotlight three leading firms—BBD, Faculty, and Softwire—that are redefining how AI and software come together to modernize enterprises, optimize workflows, and unlock new opportunities.

BBD

With a track record spanning four decades, BBD is a global software solutions company that helps enterprises modernize, scale, and thrive in an increasingly digital world. From cloud-native architectures and custom software builds to AI implementation and platform optimization, BBD delivers tech that’s engineered to last.

With a team of over 1,200 technologists across Europe, Africa, the UK and India, BBD offers an outsourced delivery model that combines global scale with regional insight, giving clients access to the right skills, in the right locations, at the right time. In the UK, their solutions span fintech, banking, insurance, telecoms, and the public sector—helping organizations solve complex problems with elegant, resilient technology.

The company’s AI consulting practice includes solutions for fraud detection, document intelligence, conversational platforms, and agentic systems, underpinned by a pragmatic, future-focused approach to emerging tech. Whether it’s accelerating legacy transformations or embedding secure, scalable AI into existing workflows, BBD helps clients build smarter.

Faculty

Faculty has established itself as one of the UK’s premier independent AI specialists, with a mission to help organizations apply machine learning and data science to solve real-world problems. Founded in London and operating across Europe, Faculty blends deep technical expertise with practical business understanding, enabling clients to accelerate digital transformation and embrace the future responsibly.

With a multidisciplinary team of engineers, data scientists, and strategists, Faculty delivers solutions across healthcare, financial services, energy, retail, and government. Their engagements span predictive analytics, natural language processing, recommendation engines, and AI-driven decision intelligence—projects that directly improve patient outcomes, reduce fraud, cut carbon emissions, and streamline complex public services. The firm is widely recognized for its ability to scale AI responsibly while driving tangible ROI for its partners.

Faculty’s AI consulting practice emphasizes ethics, transparency, and long-term impact. They support enterprises in building responsible AI frameworks, enhancing data governance, and embedding human-in-the-loop systems into mission-critical processes. From prototyping and model deployment to change management and cultural adoption, Faculty ensures that organizations not only implement AI but also sustain it effectively. Their future-facing approach positions them as a trusted partner for enterprises navigating the risks and opportunities of intelligent systems.

Softwire

Softwire is a UK-based software development agency known for pairing technical excellence with human-centered delivery. With offices in London, Manchester, and Cambridge, the company has spent more than two decades helping clients design, build, and maintain digital products that scale. Their ethos centers on collaboration, agility, and long-term partnerships, making them a reliable ally for both private and public sector organizations.

The firm’s portfolio spans custom software engineering, cloud-native solutions, digital service design, and platform modernization. Softwire works with leading media groups, telecom providers, charities, and government agencies to deliver resilient systems that remain adaptable in fast-changing environments. Their ability to balance cutting-edge technology with practical implementation ensures every solution is tailored to meet both organizational goals and user needs.

Softwire’s AI practice brings this ethos to emerging technologies, offering services in computer vision, conversational AI, and intelligent automation frameworks. Their work includes developing accessible digital services for citizens, enhancing customer engagement platforms, and embedding machine learning into media workflows. By focusing on secure, ethical, and scalable AI deployments, Softwire helps clients move beyond experimentation to real-world adoption, ensuring that AI adds measurable value rather than complexity.

Looking Ahead

As artificial intelligence becomes a critical driver of enterprise growth, these UK agencies represent the forefront of responsible, high-impact innovation. Their ability to combine advanced engineering with AI-powered insights sets a new standard for how organizations can compete and thrive in the digital age. The Netty Awards are proud to celebrate their success and look ahead to the breakthroughs they will bring in the years to come.