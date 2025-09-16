Roger Peterson Group Wins “Best Procurement Intelligence Award USA 2025” , Eyes IPO in Early 2026

Roger Peterson Group, a Nordic leader in AI-driven strategic consultancy, proudly announces its win of the prestigious Best Procurement Intelligence Award USA 2025 . This award underscores the firm’s pioneering work in integrating artificial intelligence into procurement intelligence, risk analytics, and enterprise stress testing.

Founded by Dr. Akram Khan, a seasoned expert in IT optimization and strategic finance, Roger Peterson Group has rapidly evolved from a regional player into a globally recognized innovator. With its headquarters in Tallinn and operations across the European Union, the company combines elite human expertise with artificial intelligence to transform how businesses mitigate risk, execute projects, and manage procurement.

A Vision for the Future: Integrating AI with Strategic Consulting

Roger Peterson Group’s award-winning approach is grounded in its ability to unify AI with strategic consulting. The company’s proprietary AI suite empowers organizations to:

Model financial and operational risks using multi-variable predictive algorithms and Monte Carlo simulations

using multi-variable predictive algorithms and Monte Carlo simulations Execute real-time stress tests under a variety of macroeconomic scenarios

under a variety of macroeconomic scenarios Automate supplier evaluation and onboarding via machine learning tools

via machine learning tools Drive compliance auditing using embedded regulatory intelligence

using embedded regulatory intelligence Forecast project milestones and risks using AI-generated predictive charts and workflow optimization

This innovation-first mindset has helped over 250 multinational clients navigate complex regulatory landscapes and optimize procurement value. The company’s services have been particularly instrumental in sectors such as energy, finance, and logistics , all highly sensitive to geopolitical shifts, commodity price volatility, and complex cross-border operations.

Recognizing Uncertainty and Seizing Opportunity

“We see this award not just as recognition, but as a call to scale,” said Dr. Khan. “We’re building an AI foundation that enables our clients to manage uncertainty with unprecedented clarity and speed. This is critical in a post-COVID, AI-first economy where the winners will be those who act proactively, not reactively.”

Roger Peterson Group’s focus on AI-driven procurement intelligence, predictive analytics, and risk mitigation has set a new standard in industries that require precision and foresight. By leveraging advanced machine learning and predictive analytics, the company ensures that its clients can remain agile, adaptable, and informed.

Preparing for the IPO: Expanding Horizons

Looking forward, Roger Peterson Group is preparing for an IPO in the first half of 2026, a move designed to fuel further research and development into deep learning applications in risk modeling, natural language processing (NLP) for procurement compliance, and decentralized AI-led project governance platforms.

“We see this IPO as a step toward reshaping the future of governance, intelligence, and action within large organizations,” Dr. Khan explained. “Our goal is to establish Roger Peterson Group as the go-to platform for AI in regulatory risk, procurement optimization, and enterprise planning.”

The IPO will not only support further investment in R&D but will also enable the company to scale its operations globally, bringing its advanced AI solutions to even more industries that stand to benefit from smarter procurement strategies and risk management techniques.

About Roger Peterson Group

Roger Peterson Group is a leading consultancy specializing in AI-driven strategic solutions for procurement, risk analytics, and enterprise planning. With its headquarters in Tallinn, Estonia, the company serves over 250 multinational clients across sectors such as energy, finance, and logistics. By integrating AI with human expertise, Roger Peterson Group helps businesses mitigate risk, optimize procurement processes, and achieve operational excellence. Founded by Dr. Akram Khan, the company continues to innovate and lead in the field of strategic consulting.

For more information about Roger Peterson Group, please visit website

Media Contact:

Roger Peterson Group

website