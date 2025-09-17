AgiBot Partners with DEMAC at Japan International Logistics Exhibition, Embodied Intelligence Solution Draws Attention from Mitsubishi, Uniqlo

From September 10 to 12, the 2025 Japan International Logistics Exhibition (LTTEXPO) – a world-class event in the global logistics and transportation sector – was grandly held in Japan. Bringing together cutting-edge industry technologies and key enterprises, AgiBot made its appearance at the exhibition with its core product AgiBot G1, in strategic collaboration with DEMAC. The two companies jointly demonstrated a real data-driven embodied intelligent robot logistics operation scenario, attracting wide attention with their highly coordinated automated solution.

On the exhibition site, AgiBot G1 and DEMAC’s Smart Shuttle Sorting Robot achieved in-depth synergy, completing fully automated parcel feeding and secondary parcel sorting without any manual intervention. Leveraging the core advantages of embodied intelligence technology, this solution continuously collects massive amounts of robotic logistics operation trajectories and operational data to train the robot’s “see once, do once” scene generalization capability. It can flexibly handle complex tasks in logistics scenarios such as “fast moving, efficient transporting, and accurate parcel feeding”. Compared with its debut at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in July this year, the solution showcased this time has achieved significant upgrades in multi-scenario adaptability, task generalization efficiency, and operation accuracy. It now covers diverse industries including footwear and apparel, retail, cosmetics, cold chain, 3C electronics, and department stores, providing customized logistics sorting solutions for enterprises in different fields.

This innovative solution attracted key attention from well-known Japanese enterprises such as Sumitomo, Mitsubishi, Uniqlo, and Sagawa Express. On-site in-depth discussions were held between the two parties regarding commercial deployment plans and cooperation promotion strategies in the Japanese market. Customer representatives generally recognized the core value of the solution in improving logistics efficiency and reducing operating costs, which fully verified the international competitiveness and commercial feasibility of AgiBot’s embodied intelligence technology.

As a leading enterprise in the field of embodied intelligence, AgiBot not only demonstrated the future direction of logistics automation and intelligence through in-depth collaboration with DEMAC but also further consolidated the foundation for its overseas market layout. In the future, AgiBot will continue to focus on technological innovation and scenario-based implementation, accelerating the large-scale application of embodied intelligent robots in global logistics, manufacturing, and other fields, and providing Chinese solutions for the global industrial intelligent upgrading.

