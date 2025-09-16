Pump It Up Magazine Announces Empowerment Platform for Artists, Entrepreneurs and Creatives

Introduction to the New Empowerment Platform

Pump It Up Magazine, a global digital and print empowerment platform, has announced the launch of a new initiative designed to help artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives find their voices and achieve success. Through authentic storytelling and exposure across various platforms, the magazine has solidified its place as a leader in the industry, offering unique opportunities for its audience to gain visibility, credibility, and support.

When Anissa Sutton finished her presentation, the conference room fell silent. Across the table, a struggling artist held back tears, not from disappointment, but from finally seeing her vision transformed into something powerful, polished, and ready for the world.

“You didn’t just fix my brand,” the artist whispered. “You gave me permission to shine.”

That moment reflects Anissa’s mission through Pump It Up Magazine, a global digital and print magazine that blends entertainment, empowerment, and authentic storytelling.

From France to Los Angeles: A Journey of Resilience and Vision

Born in France and now thriving in Los Angeles, Anissa combines European artistry with American entrepreneurial fire. Her path from an unsupported creative child to Billboard-charting smooth jazz artist and publisher of a worldwide digital magazine mirrors the very success stories she champions.

Unlike many media figures, Anissa has lived the struggles her clients face. She knows the grind of pitching music, chasing visibility, and building credibility from scratch, and now helps others do the same.

Building a Global Empowerment Magazine

Pump It Up Magazine stands apart from other music and lifestyle magazines by merging entertainment, wellness, fashion, mental health, and business empowerment.

It also offers honest, in-depth Product Reviews. Companies and brands benefit from trusted exposure, while readers enjoy authentic recommendations backed by real editorial credibility.

“We don’t just promote, we celebrate what makes you unique,” Anissa explains, her French accent underscoring her warmth and conviction.

Industry Impact and Recognition

The magazine’s distribution includes Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and KPIU Radio reporting to Digital Radio Tracker.

Industry legends praise her impact:

Freda Payne said Anissa made her “music and book shine.”

Mike Matthews, CEO of Digital Radio Tracker, called her “a powerhouse.”

Expanding Beyond the Magazine

Working with her husband, Motown veteran Michael B. Sutton, Anissa co-founded The Sound of L.A. Records and Your Music Consultant, guiding artists through every step of their careers.

Anissa Boudjaoui Sutton, founder of Pump It Up Magazine, with her husband Michael B. Sutton, CEO and former Motown producer who has worked with legends like Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and more

Through AnissaSutton.com, she also helps entrepreneurs, authors, and brands outside music discover their authentic identity and shine globally.

A Philosophy That Transforms

“I pump up your brand, your band, and your business,” Anissa says. More than a tagline, it’s the guiding philosophy behind her magazine, consulting services, and artistry as Aneessa (aneessa.com).

Her work consistently champions women’s empowerment, indie creators, and entrepreneurs often overlooked by mainstream media.

Ready to Get Pumped Up?

Whether you need a magazine feature that tells your story, branding that commands attention, or consulting from someone who has walked the path herself, Anissa Sutton and her team are ready to amplify your potential.

Read Pump It Up Magazine – your global digital and print empowerment magazine: www.pumpitupmagazine.com

Contact us: info@pumpitupmagazine.com

info@pumpitupmagazine.com Explore branding and consulting at AnissaSutton.com

Music expertise at YourMusicConsultant.com

Follow the magazine on Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube

About Anissa Sutton

Anissa Sutton is the Founder and Publisher of Pump It Up Magazine, a global digital and print magazine reaching over 250,000 readers worldwide. She is also co-founder of The Sound of L.A. Records and Your Music Consultant with her husband, Motown veteran Michael B. Sutton. A Billboard-charting smooth jazz artist, consultant, and speaker, Anissa empowers artists, entrepreneurs, and brands through authentic storytelling and strategic branding.

Media Contact

Anissa Sutton

Founder, Pump it up Magazine

Email: info@pumpitupmagazine.com

Website