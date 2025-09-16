Indonesian entrepreneur Kash Topan has successfully launched business ventures in multiple industries using an innovation-focused foundation that constantly adapts and incorporates the latest technology. Five years after debuting his sports apparel company DRX Wear , Topan revealed a new line of smart sportswear with integrated health monitoring features to enhance athlete performance and wellbeing.

“Whether you’re on the field, at the gym, or cheering from the sidelines, our gear is crafted to enhance your experience and keep you at the top of your game,” Topan said. “Explore our range of innovative products and discover the difference with DRX, where passion meets performance.”

The DRX Wear line of smart sportswear is the culmination of years of behind-the-scenes work. Throughout his many ventures, Topan maintained one goal — finding the link between everyday needs and durable infrastructure. He brought everything he learned over the years together in the DRX Group and has used that knowledge to fuel each endeavor with innovation, cutting-edge technology, and a unique approach focused on creatively meeting customer needs.

DRX Wear thrived, with an established commitment to sustainability that integrated eco-friendly manufacturing processes and responsibly sourced materials. The company launched the DRX Sportnet Super App to connect fans and athletes through interactive features, live scores, and exclusive engagement tools. DRX Wear also officially partnered with six Liga 1 football clubs and one Liga 2 club, making it the first brand to collaborate with over 30% of Liga 1 teams in a single season. DRX Wear additionally created charity programs partnered with grassroots organizations to support underprivileged athletes and underserved communities.

As DRX Group focuses on sports, healthcare, and fan engagement, moving into sports apparel with DRX Wear seemed a natural progression. Topan again created success with a pragmatic plan that includes verifiable records, transparent rules, and mechanisms that reward real contributions. Since founding DRX Wear, Topan has forged partnerships with international sports governance and collaborated with global leaders. The knowledge gained through those interactions offered insight into broader systems where standards and interoperability are crucial.

“The playbook is consistent: start with first principles, assemble operators who can ship, design for human outcomes, and iterate with data,” Topan said. “It’s brand building by behavior — the kind that compounds over time, because it rests on things that are hard to fake: execution, partnerships, and earned trust.”

Topan eagerly shares his knowledge with other Indonesian and international founders. He isn’t trying to be the loudest voice in the room; instead, he works to build systems that allow more people to participate. With leaders like Topan forging the way, Southeast Asia will surely be the source of many future innovations.

