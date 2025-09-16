Surge in Nature Tourism: Mount Rinjani Becomes Lombok’s Top Attraction in 2025

Mount Rinjani, Indonesia’s second-highest volcano, has become Lombok’s most visited natural attraction in 2025, reflecting the global rise in nature and adventure tourism. Trekking Rinjani Adventures, a local operator specializing in guided treks, has seen strong demand for its tailored Mt Rinjani trek packages, which emphasize safety, sustainability, and cultural authenticity.

A Global Adventure Destination

Standing at 3,726 meters, Mount Rinjani is recognized as one of Asia’s most remarkable trekking routes, offering visitors panoramic summit views, the volcanic crater lake Segara Anak, and unique geological landscapes. Local tour operators report a significant increase in inquiries from international travelers, many of whom arrive in Bali before continuing to Lombok for a hike Mount Rinjani experience.

“Many of our guests visit Lombok specifically to trek Mount Rinjani after hearing about its breathtaking scenery and cultural significance,” said a spokesperson for Trekking Rinjani Adventures. “They are looking for a combination of physical challenge, untouched natural beauty, and authentic connection with the local community.”

Trekking Packages Meet Growing Demand

In response to traveler interest, Trekking Rinjani Adventures offers a variety of packages, from a two-day summit trek for time-limited visitors to a three-day route that includes Segara Anak lake and hot springs. Each trek is guided by trained professionals and supported by local porters who share knowledge of the Sasak people’s traditions, ensuring travelers experience both the landscape and the culture.

“We have seen today’s trekkers prioritize sustainability,” the spokesperson added. “That is why we integrate eco-trekking principles into every journey—minimizing waste, respecting the environment, and creating opportunities for local communities.”

Supporting Eco-Tourism and Local Communities

The growth of Rinjani trekking has brought widespread benefits to Lombok’s economy. Villages such as Sembalun and Senaru, the gateways to Rinjani, are thriving from homestays, local dining, and jobs for guides and porters. Local authorities have emphasized the need for responsible tourism, working with operators to preserve Mount Rinjani National Park while ensuring visitors enjoy a safe and sustainable adventure.

A Journey Beyond the Summit

For many adventurers, a Rinjani trekking experience represents more than reaching the crater rim. From watching the sunrise over the clouds to relaxing in natural hot springs, the trek provides moments of resilience, reflection, and connection with nature that leave lasting impressions.

As global demand for nature-based travel grows in 2025, Mount Rinjani reaffirms its role as Lombok’s crown jewel of tourism, attracting travelers who seek both challenge and meaning in their adventures.

About Trekking Rinjani Adventures

Trekking Rinjani Adventures is a Lombok-based tour operator specializing in guided treks to Mount Rinjani. Committed to safety, sustainability, and cultural authenticity, the company offers packages for beginners and seasoned climbers. By employing local guides and porters, Trekking Rinjani Adventures supports community development while showcasing the natural beauty and traditions of Lombok.

For more information, visit: www.trekkingrinjaniadventures.com .