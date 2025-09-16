Somnia to Celebrate Record-Setting Mainnet Launch at Korea Blockchain Week

Somnia, the high-performance blockchain for real-time applications, is heading to Korea Blockchain Week to celebrate its record-breaking mainnet launch. After setting a benchmark as the world’s fastest EVM blockchain with over 1 million transactions per second, Somnia is bringing its community and ecosystem to Seoul in a major way.

As a proud sponsor of Korea Blockchain Week, Somnia will be featured on the main stage with founder Paul Thomas joining a panel discussion. Attendees will also be able to connect directly with the Somnia team at the booth to discuss their ideas and learn more about the project.

On September 23rd, Somnia is taking over with Somnia House, a destination where founders, builders, and innovators can celebrate the launch of Mainnet. The program will include a keynote and founders panel offering panels with insights from Somnia’s leadership and top innovators, along with dedicated opportunities to meet the team, discuss the ecosystem, and explore collaboration. Guests can also expect exclusive merchandise, limited gifts, and unique moments designed for the occasion. The atmosphere will be elevated with food, drinks, DJ sets, and immersive performances that showcase Somnia’s creative spirit.

Somnia House will feature a private KOL Lounge, an invite-only gathering for creators, media voices, and cultural tastemakers. Inside the lounge, attendees will find exclusive Somnia merchandise, catered food and drinks, and a content-ready setup designed for collaboration with Paul Thomas and the Somnia team.

“Our mainnet launch proved what is possible with Somnia’s performance, but the true test is how builders and communities put it to use,” said Paul Thomas, founder of Somnia. “Korea Blockchain Week is the perfect place to show how far we’ve come, and to share what is next as developers start pushing the limits of the chain.”

With over 1M+ TPS, sub-second finality, and sub-cent fees, Somnia has unlocked a new class of real-time, fully onchain applications that were not feasible on previous EVM networks. The celebrations at KBW mark the beginning of the next phase, as Somnia expands its ecosystem of games, social platforms, and interactive experiences built entirely onchain.

About Somnia

Somnia is the fastest, most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 1 million transactions per second with sub-second finality and sub-cent fees. Somnia’s performance enables real-time, fully onchain experiences that go beyond financial applications. It’s the ideal foundation for building large-scale games, social platforms, AI-powered applications and much more.

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/Somnia

X : https://x.com/Somnia_Network

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.